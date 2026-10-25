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Man arrested after fire engulfs Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest mountain retreat in the Bavarian Alps

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A man in Germany was arrested on suspicion of arson this week after he allegedly set fire to a mountain retreat built for Adolf Hitler.

The fire broke out at the Eagle’s Nest in the Bavarian Alps on Friday evening, and firefighters battled the flames against strong winds.

The 33-year-old suspect is a German citizen who showed signs of mental illness and was taken to a psychiatric facility, authorities said.

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The Eagle's Nest building burns in the Bavarian Alps.

The Eagle’s Nest, built for Adolf Hitler in the Bavarian Alps, burns early Saturday. (Bergerlebnis Berchtesgaden via AP)

But they aren’t ruling out a political motive for the arson due to its notorious history.

He was seen heading down the mountain on a motorcycle.

The Kehlsteinhaus, as it’s called in Germany, is more than 6,000 feet above sea level and accessible by an elevator during the day for tourists.

The building has operated as a seasonal restaurant and tourist attraction since 1952, and has an exhibit on its history.

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The Eagle's Nest building burns in the Bavarian Alps.

A man in Germany was arrested on suspicion of arson this week after he allegedly set fire to a mountain retreat built for Adolf Hitler. (Bavarian Red Cross via AP)

Hitler rarely used the retreat.

He did frequent his Berghof residence in the same area, which was blown up after the war.

“We’re not going to leave a ruin there,” Bavaria’s interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, told reporters at Eagle’s Nest. “I think we will be able to find a sensible solution.”

Kehlsteinhaus, or Eagle's Nest, stands on a mountainside near Berchtesgaden, Germany.

This 2007 photo shows the Kehlsteinhaus, or Eagle’s Nest, built for Adolf Hitler in 1938 near Berchtesgaden, Germany. (Geir Moulson/AP Photo, File)

He added: “It is important that we continue to do the work of remembrance.”

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No injuries have been reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Brie Stimson is a Los Angeles-based entertainment and breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. 

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