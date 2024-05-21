McDonald’s worker filmed in ‘disgusting’ act near food at Queensland restaurant

A McDonald’s worker has been filmed appearing to dry a dirty mop head under the restaurant’s fry warmer, near full packets of fries.

Customers are “disgusted” over the video, which was captured at Booval McDonald’s, southwest of Brisbane, in recent weeks.

The footage — shared on the Facebook page Subtle Bogan Traits — has also raised serious questions over food safety standards at the eatery.

“Absolutely disgusting. (The) local council should be informed … as it’s broken hygiene protocols,” one person said on social media.

Another described it as the “most brainless thing I’ve seen this year”.

“This woman needs her hygiene and food safety procedure certificate ripped up,” they commented.

Others argued it was a sign of slipping standards among a host of restaurants, including the famous golden arches.

“The state of cleanliness in a lot of Macca’s stores is disgusting. Their toilets in some stores are a health hazard,” one person claimed.

McDonald’s moved to assure customers it was an isolated incident and said it follows strict procedures when it comes to hygiene.

“McDonald’s takes food safety extremely seriously and follows strict cleaning, sanitisation and hygiene procedures in all restaurants,” the fast food giant said in a statement.

“We have addressed this with the restaurant directly and conducted thorough re-training for all employees on McDonald’s sanitisation, hygiene and food safety procedures.

“This was an isolated incident, and we will continue to work with the restaurant to ensure this does not happen again.”

