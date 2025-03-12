Mega Matrix Inc. Announced Seven New English Short Dramas on FlexTV (March 3-7): Rebirth, Suspense & Passionate Romance

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU)’s global leading short drama platform, FlexTV, launched seven English dramas from March 3 to 7, 2025, spanning genres such as rebirth, romance, suspense, and revenge. These diverse offerings provide global audiences with an array of viewing choices.

Premiering on March 3, A Husband’s Justice tells the story of Luke, who, after refusing a royal marriage decree, loses his wife to an assassination. Determined to avenge her, he raises their daughter in secrecy and ultimately rises from an ordinary man to a powerful figure, embodying the spirit of resilience in the face of injustice.

On March 4, I Was Wrong About You and My Husband, Her Fiancé debuted simultaneously. The former follows Grace, who is reborn with a second chance to right her past mistakes and support her daughter-in-law Eliana through a family crisis. The latter centers on Avery, who faces a life-altering decision after discovering her husband’s betrayal on their fifth anniversary. Both dramas delve into family dynamics and emotional struggles, sparking reflections on real-life relationships.

March 5 saw the release of Death Train Do-Over, a gripping thriller where Evan uses his foresight abilities to survive a deadly train ordeal, keeping audiences on edge while exploring crisis management.

On March 6, You’re Fired, But I’m Hired brought a workplace romance to the screen, following Eliza and her childhood friend-turned-boss Sebastian as they navigate office rivalries and rekindle their past love, offering a fresh take on career growth and relationships.

Closing out the lineup on March 7 were Courtroom Queen’s Golden Boy and Poison Queen’s Revenge. The former tells the story of Jade and Tyler, whose love defies societal expectations, while the latter follows Luna’s journey of palace intrigue and vengeance for her fallen family. Both dramas explore themes of love, justice, and power from different perspectives.

FlexTV, available in over 100 countries, offers multilingual options, including English, Japanese, and Korean, ensuring a top-tier viewing experience. With these seven dramas touching on themes of emotion, family, workplace dynamics, and societal issues, FlexTV continues to expand the depth and breadth of its short drama offerings. Looking ahead, the platform remains committed to content innovation and localized productions, bringing audiences an even more diverse audiovisual experience. For more captivating series, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd.. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to execute the strategic cooperation with TopReels, ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to establish the investment fund with 9 Yards Communications under the memorandum of understanding; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company’s profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company’s future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the “Risk Factors” in documents filed by the Company’s predecessor, Mega Matrix Corp., with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company’s inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company’s assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.