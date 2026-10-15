MHTC AND MAYBANK PARTNER TO BRING MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE CLOSER TO ASEAN CUSTOMERS

Multi-year collaboration combines Malaysia Healthcare ecosystem with Maybank’s regional reach to support a more connected healthcare and wellness journey across ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) today formalised a multi-year strategic collaboration to bring the Malaysia Healthcare ecosystem closer to Maybank customers across ASEAN.



MHTC and Maybank join forces to bring Malaysia Healthcare closer to customers across ASEAN. Combining healthcare expertise with regional reach to create a more connected healthcare and wellness journey. Together, bringing Healing Meets Hospitality closer to the region.

The collaboration brings together MHTC’s medical tourism ecosystem and Maybank’s regional network and customer reach, creating additional ways for customers and families to access healthcare and wellness information, relevant ecosystem opportunities, and supporting services. It also supports MHTC’s broader efforts under its “Healing Meets Hospitality” proposition.

Through this collaboration, MHTC brings together the country’s healthcare expertise, member hospital network, and industry ecosystem, while Maybank supports customer engagement through its regional presence and customer touchpoints. Together, the organisations aim to create a more connected pathway between customers across ASEAN and Malaysia’s healthcare ecosystem.

“Malaysia has built a strong healthcare ecosystem, and the opportunity now is to make that strength more accessible to people across the region,” said Dato’ Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council. “MHTC brings the national healthcare mandate, the healthcare ecosystem and the connections across our member hospitals, while Maybank brings an established regional network and trusted customer relationships. This collaboration allows us to extend the reach of Malaysia Healthcare and create a more practical, customer-ready proposition across ASEAN. In simple terms, MHTC opens the destination. Maybank opens the door,” he added.

At the centre of the collaboration is Maybank’s regional healthcare and wellness initiative, a customer proposition that will be progressively developed with MHTC and rolled out across participating markets.

“Across ASEAN, our customers lead increasingly mobile lives, with needs and priorities that extend across markets. With a banking network spanning ten ASEAN countries, Maybank is well-positioned to meet these evolving needs in ways that go beyond traditional banking. This collaboration with MHTC is one example, connecting our customers and their families across the region with Malaysia’s healthcare travel ecosystem. By building partnerships around real customer needs, we continue to bring our purpose of humanising financial services to life,” said Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar, Group Chief Executive Officer, Community Financial Services, Maybank.

The collaboration will be progressively activated across selected ASEAN markets, building on initial engagement in Cambodia, with Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore also identified as priority markets. While Maybank’s regional healthcare and wellness initiative is retained as the common platform, activations will be tailored to local customer needs and applicable requirements.

In Cambodia, the collaboration supports Maybank Cambodia’s “Cross-Border Wealth to Cross-Border Wellbeing” direction, expanding its Premier wealth proposition beyond financial wellbeing and supporting customers as their needs evolve across different life stages. Premier clients can access relevant healthcare and wellness information and opportunities through MHTC’s ecosystem.

In Indonesia, the collaboration complements Maybank Indonesia’s Premier Banking proposition by extending the customer experience beyond traditional financial services. Through MHTC’s healthcare travel ecosystem, Premier clients and their families can access privileges and relevant support for themselves and their families’ wellbeing needs.

Across these markets, Maybank will facilitate access to relevant opportunities through its regional customer network, while MHTC provides the connection to Malaysia Healthcare ecosystem.

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About Maybank

Maybank is among Asia’s leading financial group and Southeast Asia’s fourth largest bank by assets, with a significant global workforce and an extensive network spanning ASEAN and key international financial centres. Guided by its ROAR30 strategy, Maybank continues to Humanise Financial Services through values-based offerings that deliver exceptional customer experience, drive positive societal impact and power the real economy. The Group provides a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer and corporate banking, investment banking, Islamic banking, insurance and takaful, and asset management. (www.maybank.com)

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the “Malaysia Healthcare” brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 91 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation’s first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia’s world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry’s significant contribution to the national economy.

MHTC’s website: https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org.