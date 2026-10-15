AXA BetterMe Weekend Connecting Community Through Sport

Introducing five themed runs to promote holistic wellbeing and inclusion

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA“) today announced that its annual large-scale community event, AXA BetterMe Weekend, will return on 24 and 25 October at AXA WONDERLAND, WestK. In its sixth year, the event will debut the AXA BetterMe Run series for the first time, alongside a diverse programme of emerging sports experiences, including pickleball, and live music performances and wellness activities. Designed to promote healthy living, strengthen family bonds and community inclusion, the free two-day event is open to the public without prior registration. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, including a “Cantopop Night” and stand a chance to win a range of exciting prizes, including flight tickets and e-gift cards.



Event design mock-up image for illustration purposes only.

Five New Themed Runs to Encourage Sport for All and Community Inclusion

One of this year’s key highlights, the AXA BetterMe Run makes its debut with five distinctive themed runs, designed for different participants, including individual runners, families and pet owners. The event has also specially invited the Fearless Dragon Running Team, comprising visually impaired and hearing-impaired runners, to connect different communities through sport, promoting healthy lifestyles, and fostering inclusion culture and strengthening social connections.

These include the “Celebrity Runs with You (5KM)”, led by Alton Wong, a member of boy band MIRROR, and the “Wellness & Breathwork Run (3KM)”, led by yoga instructor Kylie Yim. Incorporating breathing and stretching elements, the run allows participants to improve their fitness while experiencing the physical and mental benefits of exercise and achieving greater mind-body balance.

The event also features three themed 2km runs, including the “Family Fun Run”, suitable for participants of all ages; the festive “Halloween Costume Family Run” and the “Run with Furry Friends”, where pet owners and their pets enjoy a run along the scenic waterfront, bringing healthy living to life through family bonding and pet-friendly experiences, encouraging people from all walks of life to embrace active living together.

Emerging Sports Experiences Bring Healthy Living into the Community

Beyond the themed runs series, the event will feature the “Trendy Sports Zone”, where the public can enjoy free trials of a wide range of popular emerging sports, including pickleball, Spikeball and Air Storm (which combines elements of dodgeball and archery), encouraging participants to develop active lifestyles through fun and engaging experiences.

The event will also present the Kids Discovery Challenge for children aged 3 to 12, alongside a collaboration with Liverpool FC International Academy (Hong Kong), offering football-themed games and training sessions, enabling children to discover the joy of sport through diverse activities, cultivate interest, and build a healthy and active lifestyle.

In addition, a variety of interactive game booths will also be available throughout the venue, offering visitors the opportunity to learn more about sports and healthy living in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. Participants who complete designated activities will have the chance to win attractive prizes, including one round-trip HK Express Economy Class flight ticket to Daegu, South Korea, and a HK$1,000 Klook e-gift card, adding more surprises and fun to the event.

Star-studded Entertainment Takes over West Kowloon with Music and Wellness Experiences

To further enrich participants’ experience, AXA has curated a vibrant programme of live music and wellbeing activities. Acclaimed local music groups PER SE and Pandora will perform on 24 and 25 October, respectively, while the evening of 24 October will feature the Cantopop Night, blending classic Cantopop hits with contemporary electronic music elements to create a vibrant atmosphere. Throughout the event, visitors can also enjoy busking performances by local musicians and experience the vibrancy of Hong Kong’s local music scene.

The event will also feature a range of wellness and interactive experiences for participants of all ages. On 25 October, celebrity yoga instructor Alex Lam will lead Breathe & Flow, guiding participants through yoga and breathing exercises aimed at relieving stress and encouraging relaxation. Also taking place on the same day, Move & Shake will offer families an enjoyable opportunity to stay active together and strengthen family bonds. Meanwhile, on 24 October, the Hong Kong Yoyo Organization will present exciting demonstrations and interactive sessions, giving visitors the opportunity to experience freestyle yoyo up close and discover the energy and enjoyment of the sport, while fostering a culture of healthy living.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China and AXA Global Private, said: “At AXA, we are committed to promoting holistic wellbeing, encompassing physical health, mental wellness and social connection. As an important platform for promoting healthy living, ‘AXA BetterMe Weekend’ has, over the years, brought together partners from across sectors and the wider community to inspire people to embrace healthier lifestyles with a more positive mindset. This year, the event has been enhanced with the introduction of the inaugural themed run series, alongside a diverse programme of emerging sports, music performances, breathing exercises and family-friendly activities. Through these experiences, we hope to inspire more people to establish regular exercise habits and make healthy living part of their everyday lives. We look forward to bringing individuals, families and communities together through sport and inspire lasting positive lifestyle changes through a weekend of engaging activities.”

The event[1] will be open[2] from 10:00am to 8:00pm on Saturday, 24 October 2026, and from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Sunday, 25 October 2026. Complimentary shuttle bus services will operate throughout the event between the venue and MTR Kowloon Station. For further details on the AXA BetterMe Weekend and transportation arrangements, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/betterme-weekend-2026

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 52 markets and serving 92 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on nature protection, inclusive protection and social resilience, provides a foundation for integrating environmental, social and governance considerations across our business. We are proud to be the first insurer to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Committed to shaping a sustainable future, we contribute in diverse ways through three distinct roles – as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

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Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

[1] Terms and conditions apply. [2] Admission hours for pets are from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Saturday, 24 October 2026, and from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Sunday, 25 October 2026. Before entering with a pet, please have the dog’s licence tag, vaccination card or vaccination record (where applicable) ready for checking.

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