Thursday, October 15, 2026
Google search engine
HomeTravelMajor airline abandons 3 key cities as passengers face shrinking flight choices
Travel

Major airline abandons 3 key cities as passengers face shrinking flight choices

admin
By admin
0
5

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Airlines has dropped flights to three destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Middle East this year, leaving some travelers with fewer flight options.

The airline has discontinued service to Santa Maria, California; Tijuana, Mexico; and Doha, Qatar, according to aviation outlet Simple Flying, which cited data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

The cuts have left Santa Maria without service from a major U.S. legacy carrier, while Tijuana lost its only nonstop route operated by a U.S. airline.

FURIOUS CROWDS PROTEST SKY-HIGH HOUSING COSTS AND MASS TOURISM IN MAJOR CITY

By cutting its routes from Phoenix to Santa Maria and Tijuana, American Airlines has exited both destinations.

At Santa Maria, Allegiant Air remains the only commercial airline serving the airport, with flights to Las Vegas, according to Simple Flying.

A woman is looking out the window of the airport at an American Airlines plane.

American Airlines has discontinued service to three destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Middle East this year, citing route performance and network changes. (iStock)

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has taken over the Philadelphia-to-Doha route, restoring nonstop service between the two cities after American’s departure.

Regarding the cancellation of service to Santa Maria, American Airlines said the decision was based on performance.

American Airlines operated service to Santa Maria, California, under its American Eagle brand through a partnership with SkyWest Airlines, a spokesperson from the company told local outlet KEYT earlier this year.

INNOCENT MISTAKE ON LONG FLIGHT COULD HAVE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES FOR TRAVELERS

“Unfortunately, flights to SMX did not meet performance expectations, and SkyWest informed American it will discontinue service as of May 7,” the official said.

In June, American Airlines permanently cut its Philadelphia-to-Doha route after previously suspending flights due to regional hostilities, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The route failed to meet performance expectations.

“As part of an optimization of our network and fleet, American has made the difficult decision to discontinue service to Doha, Qatar (DOH),” American Airlines spokesperson Bri Harper said in a statement to the outlet. 

In August, American Airlines discontinued service to Tijuana, Mexico, after the route failed to meet performance expectations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

American Airlines routinely reviews its routes to ensure “optimal deployment of aircraft,” a spokesperson told aviation outlet AirlineGeeks, adding that service to Tijuana had not met “performance expectations.”

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for further comment.

American Airlines Airbus passenger jet in flight against a blue sky.

American Airlines cited efforts to optimize its network and fleet when announcing the discontinuation of service to Doha, Qatar, earlier this year. (iStock)

Steven Arroyo, an aviation safety expert and retired United Airlines captain based in Florida, told Fox News Digital that route cancellations are a common part of the airline business.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

“If airlines are consistently not making money on a route, they’re going to pull out, and it happens all the time,” Arroyo said. “It’s part of the economic reality of running an airline efficiently.”

Arroyo said travelers should monitor routes and ticket prices when planning upcoming trips.

He encouraged travelers to “keep an eye on what’s going on” with their planned routes and “do a little bit of research” before booking their trips.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Arroyo also urged travelers planning trips to the Middle East to closely monitor their flights and consider backup arrangements.

American Airlines counter in airport

By cutting its Phoenix routes, American Airlines has completely exited Santa Maria and Tijuana. (Li Rui/Xinhua )

“If you are traveling to the Middle East, to the Gulf region, I would highly advise all passengers, all customers, to keep a careful watch,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

“Go on the internet. Go to the company’s website. See what’s going on. … Try to lock in those prices or make alternative plans if it looks like flights may be canceled on your route.”

Source

Previous article
This highly rated walking pad is helping Aussies get summer-ready – and it’s $50 off at Amazon Australia
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024