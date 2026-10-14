This highly rated walking pad is helping Aussies get summer-ready – and it’s $50 off at Amazon Australia

With summer just around the corner, we’re busy making plans with friends and family to make the most of the warmer weather.

If you’re not feeling as confident in your body as you’d like, there’s still time to refresh your fitness routine and feel your best.

Rather than excessive working out or fad diets, Aussies are adding the YPOO Walking Pad Treadmill to their homes to increase their step count.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

Thanks to the ultra slim design, it can be placed under a desk so you can walk when taking calls, or stored away neatly under a bed or sofa.

While many walking pads can set you back, this compact model retails for $249.99 over at Amazon Australia.

And for a limited-time, shoppers can take a further $50 off your next order.

This compact walking pad is perfect for homes of any shape and size. Credit: YPOO

This at-home treadmill folds down flat, so you can simply hide it under a desk, sofa or even your bed to keep it out of the way.

It even has a three modes, so you can work, walk and even run without leaving the house.

Offering a 14 per cent incline, it can simulate uphill training, helping you to burn up to 45 per cent more calories.

Even the base has wheels, meaning it’s easy to transport between rooms, areas and spaces.

But the biggest selling point is the YPOOfit APP where shoppers can track their time, distance and calories, helping them towards their summer goals.

Aussies say the walking pad is “fantastic” and the “best investment ever”.

It’s easy to move between rooms thanks to the two-wheel design. Credit: YPOO

Portable and compact treadmills are making their way into homes across the country, helping Aussies get their steps in without having to leave the house.

Perfect for placing under a desk while you work, or sliding out into the living area while you watch TV, these handy devices are a game-changer for walking, running and generally moving more.

Over 700 savvy shoppers have purchased the YPOO Walking Pad Treadmill in the last month.

“Good little treadmill. Have had it a few days now and it’s awesome,” writes one shopper.

“I have it outside on my covered patio. Not too noisy. Not too big. Easy to set up and use. Goes up to 8km. Has a good incline. Good for daily use!”

“Such a great little machine. Super easy to set up. Runs quietly and smoothly and it’s really easy to move. The digital display is easy to read.”

“I would have liked a longer cord, but a small extension cord fixed the problem. For the price, it’s an excellent little machine.”

To get your hands on one, head to Amazon Australia here.

Source