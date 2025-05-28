MICF 2025 STEPS ONTO THE GLOBAL STAGE: A GLOBAL COMMITMENT TO COCOA FARM REVITALISATION, EUDR COMPLIANCE & STRENGTHENING THE NATIONAL COCOA INDUSTRY

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysia International Cocoa Festival (MICF) 2025, held from 24 to 27 May 2025, concluded with remarkable success and outstanding achievements in strengthening the national cocoa industry and placing it firmly on the international radar. With over 25,000 visitors attending over four days, MICF 2025 officially achieved its objectives – becoming the premier platform that unites innovation, business networking, technical knowledge, and cultural exchange within the regional and global cocoa landscape.



YB Datuk Seri Johari bin Abdul Ghani, Minister of Plantation and Commodities, visits the Malaysian Cocoa Board pavilion at MICF 2025, showcasing the progress and emerging potential of Malaysia’s cocoa industry.

The festival was officiated by the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revitalizing cocoa farms and boosting local production through various strategic initiatives. In his speech, he also highlighted Malaysia’s need to comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which now serves as a key guideline in the international export market.

“We not only need to increase our cocoa yield, but also ensure our production complies with traceability, accessibility, and sustainability standards as outlined in the EUDR. Malaysia must be recognized as a responsible and sustainable cocoa producer,” he stated.

He further shared that the government will utilize existing land and introduce high-quality modern agricultural practices to double cocoa yields. He urged smallholders, investors, and cooperatives to embrace this national initiative, which also opens new economic opportunities, especially in rural areas.

“Although local cocoa bean production remains modest, our efforts have shown a significant 65% increase – from 269 tonnes in 2023 to 445 tonnes in 2024. We must balance a strong downstream sector with more sustainable upstream production,” he added.

“MICF comprises three main components – exhibitions, conferences, and the gala dinner – all of which contribute to the objective of strengthening the cocoa value chain from farm to the global market,” he said.

MICC 2025 welcomed over 1,000 participants from 25 countries, including industry players, government agencies, researchers, and students, in a two-day international conference. The conference featured presentations and forums covering topics such as cocoa sustainability, product innovation, traceability, smart agriculture, and cooperative development.

Chairman of the Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB), YB Datuk Matbali Musah, emphasized in his speech that MICC serves not only as a platform to showcase innovation and business networks, but also contributes to industry knowledge empowerment through expert presentations and industry leaders from around the globe.

A total of 160 participants from 25 countries took part in the international MICE exhibition, while the Cocoa Gala Dinner (MICD) served as a platform for appreciation and networking, also showcasing Sabah’s unique culture to international participants.

The Director General of the Malaysian Cocoa Board, Datuk Dr. Ramle Kasin, also played a key role in the success of MICF 2025. He led the MCB team in planning and executing what is considered the most prestigious event in the national cocoa industry calendar. Under his leadership, MCB also strengthened research and development (R&D) in cocoa breeding, processing techniques, and innovative product development.

Technical visits to cocoa farms in Ranau and cultural centers around Kota Kinabalu were among the festival’s key attractions, giving participants the chance to witness best practices in cocoa farming and experience the richness of local culture.

With Malaysia’s cocoa export value reaching RM15 billion in 2024 and export volume increasing to 690,000 tonnes, MICF 2025 clearly demonstrated that the Malaysian cocoa industry remains relevant, has sustainable growth potential, and is globally competitive.

In his closing speech for MICF 2025, which also served as the official closing ceremony, the Director General of the Malaysian Cocoa Board, Datuk Dr. Ramle Hj. Kasin, expressed his utmost appreciation to all parties involved in the success of MICF 2025. He expressed hope that the commitment, cooperation, and dedication shown throughout the festival will continue in efforts to elevate the national cocoa industry to greater heights.

“I believe that with the networks established and the ideas shared during this festival, we can usher the national cocoa industry into a new era that is more sustainable and internationally competitive,” he concluded.

