RedBox Storage Hong Kong Completes Major Awards Collection at Self Storage Awards Asia 2025

First in Industry to Win Customer Experience Satisfaction Award; Celebrates Consecutive Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year Wins

HONG KONG, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RedBox Storage Hong Kong has achieved a rare distinction in the self storage industry, becoming the first company to be recognized in all major award categories at the Self Storage Awards Asia. With this year’s wins—Customer Experience Satisfaction Award and Multi-site Operator Store of the Year – Hong Kong—RedBox adds to its previous accolades for Technology & Innovation and Creative & Effective Marketing, completing a “Grand Slam” of industry recognition.

The awards, presented by the Self Storage Association Asia (SSAA) and judged by global industry and investment experts, represent the highest recognition in the region for excellence, innovation, and customer focus.

A Journey Driven by Customer Needs

“From the very beginning, our mission has been clear: to listen to our customers. We transform customer feedback into concrete action—extending our customer service hours to 10pm to serve Hong Kong’s night owls, establishing a 3-hour service completion mechanism, and pioneering our ‘SMART Storage’ mobile app with keyless access experience. These innovations all stem from genuine dialogue with our customers, ensuring our service improvements truly address user pain points. This award is a testament to the trust our customers place in us.” said Penny Lam, Associate Director of Customer Service of RedBox Hong Kong.

Recognized Customer’s Choice

RedBox’s dedication to customer excellence is reflected in more than 800 perfect five-star Google reviews across its portfolio. The company also passed the Quality Service Recognition Scheme by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA) and maintains over 95% customer satisfaction, demonstrating its consistent commitment to service quality.

“With RedBox, I can confidently say it’s the best decision I’ve made for storing my treasured belongings,” said Ms. Wong, a RedBox customer. “The facility is always clean, the staff are incredibly helpful, and the location near the MTR makes access so convenient. What impressed me most is how they analyze my storage needs and even sketch drawing showing how to place my items in the self storage unit efficiently. This customer-focused approach is something I’ve never experienced with other storage companies.”

Teamwork at the Heart of Success

“These four awards reflect the four pillars of our service philosophy—technological innovation, creativity, operational excellence, and above all, our customer-first approach,” Benny Chung, CEO of RedBox Storage Hong Kong. “This recognition is a celebration of the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who go above and beyond every day to ensure every customer feels heard, valued, and cared for.”

Raising the Bar for the Self Storage Industry

The consecutive Multi-site Operator Store of the Year – Hong Kong awards reflect the company’s ongoing investment in innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction. Key initiatives including business storage solutions designed for startups and SMEs, website enhancements, and facility upgrades have distinguished RedBox Storage as a true industry leader.

A Decade of Excellence, A Foundation for Growth

“Achieving this grand slam is not just the perfect gift for our 10th anniversary, but a foundation for our next chapter of growth,” Benny Chung added. “These awards reflect our team’s ongoing commitment to redefining self storage in Hong Kong—from a storage solution to a trusted partner for families and businesses. Ten years ago, we were just a company providing storage facilities; now we’ve become an integral part of our customers’ lives.”

“We’re currently testing our ‘Smart Storage Concierge’ system to further enhance customer experience, with a planned launch this summer. As we enter our second decade, we remain focused on innovation, exceptional service, and helping Hong Kong residents and businesses optimize their space with confidence.”

About RedBox Storage

Acquired by global investment giant Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, RedBox Storage has established itself as a premier storage specialist, offering innovative and flexible solutions for individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation, unmatched quality, and customer-centric service, RedBox Storage helps you make room for what matters most.

For more information about RedBox Storage Hong Kong, visit www.redboxstorage.com.hk.

Media Contact

KK Chan

Director of Marketing

852-3792 0210

kk.chan@redboxstorage.com.hk

Source