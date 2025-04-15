Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleNab an insulated Yeti tumbler for a cool $15, plus 9 more...
Lifestyle

Nab an insulated Yeti tumbler for a cool $15, plus 9 more of today’s best sales

admin
By admin
0
4

If you, like many of us, aren’t a fan of “the big light” (meaning, the abrasive overhead light found on most ceilings), these little illuminators are a stellar alternative. They emit a soft glow that can be adjusted with a simple tap, and their minimal, sleek design instantly elevates any surface. On that note, they’re ideal for adding some mood lighting to your dining table while hosting, but they can also be used as reading lights on end tables, desks and nightstands, or even outdoors. (They’re waterproof and have a sturdy base to help prevent them from tipping over.) They’ve never been on sale for less, just sayin’…

“I was visiting a friend in Napa [who] had these and used them around their outdoor dining table,” explained an enlightened guest. “Better than candles. … You can change the brightness of the light. Perfect for dinner parties. I use them on my bar when having cocktail parties, too. So good to have cordless, movable lights.”

Save $13 with Prime | Lowest price ever

Source

Previous article
Fisherman catches prehistoric-looking alligator gar in 4-hour ‘epic battle’
Next article
United Airlines gives two 2025 profit outlooks calling economy ‘impossible’ to predict
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024