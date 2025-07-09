Reduced fast charge time, improved reliability and remote control via app

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and innovative camera technology, today introduces the Power 1000 V2, an enhanced version of the popular Power 1000 portable power station. With a continuous 2,600W output, fully chargeable in under an hour and more AC outlets (China, North America & Japan), the Power 1000 V2 is the perfect power provider for campers, content creators, DIY enthusiasts, road-trip enthusiasts or as a home back-up battery.



New DJI Power 1000 V2 Increases Stable Power Output for a Smarter, More Efficient Experience

Power Your World

The DJI Power 1000 V2 has a battery capacity of 1024 Wh and weighs 14.2kg with a stable power output of 2600W[1]. It can be fully charged in just 56 minutes[1] or, if you’re in a rush to get out, charged to 80% in just 37 minutes[1]. In home backup and emergency scenarios, it can connect up to five 2048Wh expansion batteries[1], boosting the capacity to 11,264 Wh and offering solid backup power for household electricity needs.

Camping and

Road Trips Content Creation DIY Home Backup

Battery Mobile Phone

Approx. 57 times Digital Camera Approx. 59 times Electric Jackhammer

Approx. 1.2 hrs Wi-Fi Router Approx. 76.8hrs Camping Light Approx. 32 times Laptop Approx. 9 times Electric Chainsaw

Approx. 29 mins Refrigerator Approx. 20 hrs Coffee Machine Approx. 55 mins Drone Approx. 12 times Power Saw Approx. 40 mins Lamp Approx. 92hrs Projector Approx. 9.2 hrs Photography Lighting

Equipment Approx. 1.2 hrs Rice Cooker Approx. 1.2hrs Car Refrigerator Approx. 19hrs Speaker

Approx. 64 times Juicer Approx. 3.6hrs Electric Fan Approx. 9hrs Microwave Oven

Approx. 1.3hrs

Be Back up in the Air in Around 30 Minutes

With the help of separately-sold charging cables, DJI drone users can fast charge selected DJI drone batteries with the DJI Power SDC super-fast charge function; and be up in the air within around 30 minutes (from 10% to 95%). Using just three drone batteries and a DJI Power portable power station, creators can enjoy a full day of flight and content capture, without power concerns getting in the way of creativity.

Grid, Solar or Car; the Choice is Yours

When it comes to recharging the portable power station, users can choose the best method that works for them. Whether that’s out on the road or at home, the most appropriate recharging method can be selected from:

Grid Power: Plug in, recharge, and go. When connected to grid power, it takes only 37 minutes to go from zero to 80%[1] and 56 minutes to full. Even when charged just before heading out, it gives the user confidence to set off whenever they need.

Solar: Connect to solar panels through the DJI Power Solar Panel Adapter Module (MPPT) or the DJI Power 1.8kW Solar/Car Super Fast Charger[1] with up to 1800W[1] solar input, taking only 40 minutes to charge 1024 Wh[1].

Car: Using the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger[1] or the 1.8kW Solar/Car Super Fast Charger[1], these chargers utilize the excess electricity from the car’s alternator to quickly recharge the DJI Power 1000 V2, suitable for regular cars and RVs[1]. With expansion batteries, it takes just 78 minutes[1] to charge the power station from zero to full.

Even safer than before

From the body structure and cell chemistry to the system software, safety comes first at all times. The Intelligent Battery Management System is built up with LFP cells which can maintain 80% capacity after 4000 cycles[1], a 10-year lifespan[1], temperature sensors, fuses, is flame-retardant and made from high strength material. The BMS uses a new potting process to protect the inverter, ensuring safe operation in conditions such as rain, condensation, and salt spray conditions[1]. This makes it ideal for worry-free use while camping by the sea or driving in high-altitude areas. When purchased from the DJI Store, the portable power station has a three-year warranty, which can be extended by an additional two years after registration.

Power Outage, no Problem



If an electrical device is connected to a powered-on DJI Power 1000 V2 via the AC output port and both are receiving power, the DJI Power 1000 V2 defaults to UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) mode. This means that in cases of sudden power outage, the connected device (or devices) will continue to receive power from the DJI Power 1000 V2 within 0.01 seconds[1], 100% quicker than the previous version.

Versatile Ports for Diverse Scenarios

DJI Power 1000 V2 features dual 140W USB-C output ports[1], delivering a combined 280 W, which is 40% more than typical dual 100W USB-C setups on the market. It easily meets the demands of most USB-C devices and supports up to PD 3.1 140W fast charging for high-performance laptops.

Remote Control via App

A new DJI Home app allows the Power 1000 V2 to be controlled from a smartphone or tablet. The interface is simple and user-friendly, allowing remote switching of the AC output on or off, parameter adjustment, and to monitor the power status in real-time. In addition to the power station itself, the parameters of the expansion battery and the 1kW and 1.8kW Super Fast Chargers can be viewed and controlled. No matter where the user is, they can easily manage all DJI Power devices for a smarter, more efficient experience.

Extensive Accessories

With multiple ports the Power 1000 V2 is highly versatile to connect to different types of solar panels, power cables and adapters. No matter where someone is or what they’re doing, the Power 1000 V2 will always be there as a source of power.

DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000

The 2048Wh expansion battery can be connected to a Power 1000 V2 unit via the designated cable. Up to five expansion batteries can be connected, offering up to 11264Wh of power [1] .

During the journey, the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger can utilize the excess electricity from the car’s alternator to quickly recharge the Power 1000 V2 at up to 1000 W 1 . It can also connect to the car battery and reverse-charge it with Power 1000 V2 to prevent battery drain 1 , achieving intelligent two-way charging and capacity expansion of the car battery.

The DJI Power 1.8kW Solar/Car Super Fast Charger supports simultaneous connection to solar panels and the RV’s 1 alternator, together providing up to 1200 W of solar power and 600 W of continuous car power to quickly recharge the Power 1000 V2 and expansion batteries 1 . It can also connect to the RV 1 battery and reverse-charge it with Power 1000 V2 to prevent battery drain 1 , achieving intelligent two-way charging and capacity expansion of the car battery. The 1.8 kW Super Fast Charger can also connect to solar panels via the XT90 port. It delivers up to 1800 W 1 of solar power to quickly recharge the Power 1000 V2.

The DJI Power 1000 V2 can be recharged via solar power using the DJI Power Solar Panel Adapter Module (MPPT).

Connect to one to three solar panels and recharge the DJI Power 1000 V2 with solar power.

Protects the power station from bumps and dust, and makes it more convenient to carry.[1]

Pricing and Availability

The DJI Power 1000 V2 is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners.

For more information, please refer to：

https://www.dji.com/power-1000-v2

https://www.dji.com/portable-power-station

[1] All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to https://www.dji.com/power-1000-v2

All named accessories are sold separately

