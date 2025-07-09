Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions focuses on BioClamp’s sustainability benefits and new WMArchitect Interchangeable Parts service at INTERPHEX Tokyo 2025

TOKYO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Visitors to the Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions booth W15-2 at INTERPHEX Tokyo 2025 (July 9-11 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan) can learn more about the new WMArchitect Interchangeable Parts service as well as how recently advanced manufacturing of BioClamp is bringing sustainability benefits to users.



The single-use sanitary BioClamp®, from BioPure, has been re-engineered in both its design and manufacturing process. Visitors to booth 15-2 can discover how BioClamp is manufactured to be 13% lighter than the previous model, with a 26% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions across the full lifecycle of the product.

BioClamp is one of multiple innovative solutions WMFTS offers for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including expert services, peristaltic pumps, tubing, assemblies, and valves. Competitive bulk order prices are available due to the highly efficient manufacturing methods of BioClamp, which securely attaches sanitary fittings and is ideal for single-use critical fluid transfer lines.

Following the release of WMArchitect™ single-use solutions last year, the Interchangeable Parts service allows users to reduce single-use component supply limitations by incorporating pre-qualified, alternative components into their single-use assemblies.

The versatile service eliminates the disruption of reduced stock and potential for production shutdown, as well as avoiding the need to evaluate substitute parts quickly in time-sensitive incidents. This service meets industry best practices and has been developed according to industry working group consensus on interchangeability of components.

According to Market Data Forecast, the Asia Pacific biopharmaceuticals market was valued at $44.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth $78.69 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.05 per cent from 2024 to 2029.

Jacky Chan, WMFTS APAC Division Director, said: “Asia is poised to become a manufacturing powerhouse for biopharmaceutical with the macro trends of the rise of decentralised clinical trials (DCTs), personalised medicine, cell and gene therapy (CGT), the expansion of mRNA technologies, and focus on biosimilars. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions is here to support the growth of pharma manufacturing by providing an end-to-end biopharmaceutical fluid management solution from a single supplier including the newly launched Interchangeable Parts service. This improvement in supply agility avoids regulatory compliance interruptions when component availability is disrupted. Meanwhile BioClamp is re-engineered to support our customers’ sustainability journey in reducing carbon footprint.”

Akira Uozumi, Regional General Manager of Northeast Asia Region, said: “Our peristaltic pumps and compatible fluid path solutions are renowned in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Visitors to our booth at INTERPHEX Tokyo will be able to discover more about our solutions for upstream, downstream and final fill/finish applications. For example, BioPure delivers high-purity fluid transfer components designed to maintain sterility and integrity in biopharmaceutical manufacturing meanwhile Flexicon offers scalable, aseptic filling solutions that maintain sterility and accuracy, ideal for sensitive drug production.”

The team who are present at the booth are Hironobu Kirii, Sales leader; Steven Lin, Sales Engineer; Suzuki Sales Leader, and Faith Tang, Head of APAC Marketing. Faith Tang is holding a media briefing to the Japanese media at the booth on July 9 afternoon to explain BioClamp and new WMArchitect Interchangeable Parts service to the market.

Visit WMFTS at stand W15-2 at INTERPHEX Tokyo to learn more about its innovative fluid management solutions for life sciences applications. Any further enquiries please contact WMFTS Japan team at info.jp@wmfts.com and +81 3 5918 8101, +81-3-3967-8161.

