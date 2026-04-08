Nick Daicos and Scott Pendlebury certain starts as Collingwood confirm three changes for Fremantle clash

Collingwood linchpins Nick Daicos and Scott Pendlebury have been cleared to return from injury for Friday night’s clash against Fremantle.

Daicos missed the Pies’ heavy loss to Brisbane because of calf injury while Pendlebury was sidelined from that away fixture due to an Achilles issue.

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Collingwood coach Craig McRae says both have proven their fitness for the Adelaide Oval encounter against the Dockers, when first-year draftee Angus Anderson will make his AFL debut.

“Nick will play and so will Pendles, they did what they needed to do to get through this week,” McRae told reporters on Wednesday.

Nick Daicos failed a late fitness test before last week’s loss to Brisbane. Credit: 7AFL

Anderson, a 22-year-old midfielder, was recruited with pick 57 at last November’s draft from SANFL club Sturt.

Anderson, who grew up in Sawtell, near Coffs Harbour in northern NSW, was best-afield in Sturt’s premiership last year.

“Tough,” McRae said when asked to describe Anderson.

“The fans will love his tackle intensity. Every time we show some highlights in the VFL, he’s really smashing in and hurting the opposition.

“His contest and clearance stuff is his strength and we play against an opposition that is number one in the competition for those parts of the game.”

The Pies are in 10th spot with two wins and two losses ahead of meeting the in-form fourth-placed Dockers (three wins, one loss).

Collingwood’s struggles in attack have been in the spotlight – they rank fifth-lowest for scoring this season, above only the bottom four clubs on the ladder – Richmond, Essendon, GWS and Carlton.

Some pundits are pinpointing Collingwood’s failure to retain renowned goalkicker Brody Mihocek as a reason.

Mihocek joined Melbourne on a longer-term deal than the Magpies were offering.

“I love Checkers (Mihocek) and I watched Melbourne play the last couple of rounds; God, they’re playing some exciting footy,” McRae said.

“I don’t do contracts. I haven’t done one contract and I wouldn’t even know what he was offered or how long it was, it’s not my job.

“You want to see players get the best out of themselves. It was sad to see him go, we all had great relationships with him.”

McRae said his sole focus was rebounding from the 54-point loss to the Lions.

“Our performance was really down but Brisbane were amazing,” he said.

“Watching back on the tape, the stuff they were doing – woah, that’s another level.

“So we have got work to do. And I would rather be finding these lessons out in round four than in round 20.”

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