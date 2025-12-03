ONERugged 8-Inch Windows Rugged Tablet M82A Unveiled with a New Level of Power and Portability

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ONERugged launched the smallest yet the strongest 8-inch Windows rugged tablet, M82A. Built for professionals who need performance on the move, the M82A combines compact size and a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor to support mission-critical work in the field, warehouse, or outdoors. With its lightweight design and robust features, the M82A redefines what a truly mobile rugged tablet can offer.



8-Inch Windows Rugged Tablet M82A

Need Both Performance & Portability? M82A Is the One.

Previously, most 12th Gen Intel® Core™ rugged tablets ranged from 10.1 to 14 inches. Larger sizes allowed stronger performance, but left mobility-focused users wanting more. Many wondered: Can a smaller tablet handle high-performance processors?

Now, the M82A is the perfect answer. As the smallest member of the Alder Lake series, the M82A features Intel® Core™ i5-1235U/i7-1255U processors with up to 15W power, delivering smooth performance while handling complex software and multitasking. Its efficient cooling system ensures stable performance, the IP67 rating protects against heavy rain and dust, and its upgraded battery overcomes the usual endurance issues of small rugged tablets.

Just how powerful is the M82A in real use? Let’s take a closer look.

Only 8-Inch, But It Has All the Necessary Parts.

The M82A’s biggest internal upgrade lies in its motherboard design. For the first time in an 8-inch rugged tablet, ONERugged adopts an L-shaped motherboard. This layout significantly reduces the board’s footprint, freeing up more space for components such as the battery. It also creates the necessary room for integrating the fan module.

On the motherboard, the CPU, GPU, and RAM components are covered with a metal heat sink, with a copper heat pipe directing heat to the fan module. Surrounding the SoC are various functional components, including the 4G module, NFC module, fingerprint sensor, M.2 SATA SSD, SD/SIM card slots, camera module, barcode scanner module, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chipset. On the far right, the board integrates Type-C, USB, RJ45, and DC power ports.

As you can see, the 8-inch rugged tablet M82A pushes internal space utilization to its limit, achieving a highly compact layout without compromising performance or functionality.

Top Performance, Super Cooling

The M82A is powered by Intel® Core™ i5-1235U/i7-1255U processors featuring a 10-core architecture, including 2 performance cores up to 4.4GHz/4.7GHz and 8 efficiency cores up to 3.3GHz/3.5GHz. It also integrates Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics with 80/96 EU execution units. In practical terms, this configuration reaches the performance level of a flagship rugged laptop, enabling the M82A to handle heavy workloads and demanding tasks with ease.

A more powerful processor inevitably brings higher power consumption and heat output. Thus, the M82A adopts a newly enhanced thermal design that combines active cooling, structural heat conduction, and chip-level optimization. This upgraded system efficiently dissipates heat, allowing the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor to deliver its full performance without causing thermal buildup.

IP67 Protection, Shrug off Drops and Water

As an industrial rugged tablet, the M82A naturally emphasizes durability. Many users who value both compact size and high performance are outdoor professionals. This raises an important question: with a built-in fan, can the M82A still withstand harsh outdoor environments?

The answer is absolutely yes. The industrial rugged tablet M82A upgrades its protection rating from IP65 to IP67. While IP65 only guards against rain and splashes, IP67 allows the device to be fully submerged in water for a short period and continue functioning normally.

The M82A’s waterproof capability relies on three key technologies.

Physical sealing: rubber gaskets and plugs are applied around the housing, ports, and battery module to prevent water ingress.

Independent fan chamber: the M82A isolates the fan in a separate compartment and uses an IP67-rated fan module to create a protective barrier for active cooling.

Waterproof coating and materials: waterproof foam and membranes are applied to areas such as the fan chamber and speakers, while components such as the 2D scanner, heat pipe, and fan power cables use dispensing process to ensure overall integrity.

Enhanced Battery Power, New Endurance Standard

Battery life has long been a weakness for small rugged tablets, with many industry users forced to choose between endurance and performance.

The 8-inch rugged tablet M82A breaks this compromise. Despite limited internal space, it increases battery capacity by expanding the battery area and using an integrated design for the battery cover and battery body. As a result, the compact M82A achieves a capacity of 7.6V/5700mAh — about 35% higher than similar products. Its removable battery also adds flexibility for high-demand industries, allowing instant swaps to support long shifts or continuous multi-shift operations.

In our battery test at 300 nits brightness and 70 dB volume, the M82A delivered 6.8 hours of continuous 1080P video playback, nearly matching the endurance of 10.1-inch and larger rugged tablets.

Your Work Companion in All Scenarios

In steep mountainous terrain, the M82A’s compact 8-inch size allows geological surveyors to easily store it in a backpack or jacket pocket, keeping their hands free to focus on climbing and navigating challenging environments.

Powered by Intel® Core™ 12th Gen processors, the M82A enables production engineers to smoothly run and view complex 3D product models.

In data centers, IT personnel can connect the M82A directly to servers via its Ethernet port, easily performing system diagnostics and maintenance tasks.

In mountainous wind farms, engineers can view high-definition images of turbine blades transmitted by drones over 4G LTE, and mark issues in real time. If sudden rain occurs, its IP67 protection ensures stable operation even when the surface is wet, keeping work uninterrupted.

From rugged mountains to smart factories, the M82A empowers industries with exceptional adaptability and reliability. For those seeking both performance and portability, and who need a device that delivers reliable performance across diverse environments, ONERugged’s newly launched 8-inch Windows rugged tablet M82A is undoubtedly an ideal choice.

About ONERugged

ONERugged is a leading provider of rugged computing solutions for enterprise users worldwide. Focused on durability, performance, and versatility, ONERugged designs products that can withstand the harshest environments and deliver reliable performance across a wide range of industries, including rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, rugged handhelds, vehicle PCs, industrial panel PCs, and outdoor rugged series. Today, ONERugged serves clients in over 100 countries and regions, supporting sectors such as public safety, manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, and warehousing logistics.

For more information, visit www.onerugged.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

