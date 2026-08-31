Professional Paper Tube Manufacturer Sprintpackage Expands to 20,000 SQM Facility

Relocating to a new automated plant allows the company to scale up production and deliver cost-effective, BRC-certified tube packaging globally.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Guangzhou Shangpin Packaging Products Co., Ltd. (Sprintpackage), an established paper tube supplier and integrated manufacturer specializing in sustainable packaging, relocated its manufacturing base to a new 20,000-square-meter facility in the No. 1 Hard Technology Industrial Park, Baiyun District, Guangzhou.

Driven by a strategic need to expand capacity, the company executed this move in June 2026. As a direct result, Sprintpackage increased its annual production output by two to three times. This increased scale allows the factory to more efficiently fulfill global demand for premium cardboard tubes across the food, cosmetics, and health supplement sectors.



Sprintpackage’s newly operational 20,000 SQM automated paper tube manufacturing base in Guangzhou, China.

Tripling Output with Factory Automation

Sprintpackage directed heavy investment into its manufacturing infrastructure. Six fully automated production lines now run the entire manufacturing process in-house. This setup covers initial tube winding, slitting, paper mounting, curling, and final assembly.

Factory engineers installed a brand-new fleet of automatic tube winding machines, paper mounting equipment, rotary curling units, and high-speed assembly systems right before the facility opened.

With automation exceeding 80%, the paper tube manufacturer now produces between 200,000 and 300,000 units daily. This daily capacity guarantees stable, rapid supply lines of wholesale paper tubes and versatile paper tube packaging for global buyers primarily in Europe and the Middle East.

Trusted by Over 10,000 Global Partners

Brand owners and retail distributors look for structural integrity combined with a clean finish. Sprintpackage delivers this exact standard across its entire product catalog. The factory manufactures a wide variety of highly sought-after items, with notable examples including heavy-duty cardboard cylinder tubes and specialized cosmetic paper lip balm tubes.

Jack Wu, Founder and General Manager of Sprintpackage, credits this market traction to straightforward business practices.

“We produce mid-to-high-end quality at mid-to-low prices,” Wu explained. “We put people first to build a strong internal team. We treat our clients with absolute sincerity to foster long-term partnerships, and we manufacture every single paper tube with complete honesty and trustworthiness.”

Since 2014, these operating principles have helped the company secure and maintain active relationships with more than 10,000 clients.

Pioneering the Sushi Tube Category

The factory also moves fast on category trends. In late 2025, global demand spiked for specialized sushi packaging. Sprintpackage reacted immediately, becoming one of the first manufacturers worldwide to independently develop molds for dedicated sushi paper tubes.

Breaking the limitations of traditional, general-purpose formats, the company began supplying these custom paper tubes directly to more than 500 international sushi chains. This early move pioneered category-specific applications and established a clear trend toward vertically segmented tube packaging across the broader industry.

The new plant now projects an annual shipment volume of 10 to 15 million sushi tubes alone. These specific containers secure dual authoritative safety credentials: the European Union’s EC1935/2004 food contact grade certification and the GFSI-recognized BRC (British Retail Consortium) Global Standard for Packaging. By meeting these top international standards, Sprintpackage establishes an unshakable technical and safety barrier for the product line.

Dust-Free Production and Global Certifications

All food-grade paper tube container production occurs strictly inside a dedicated dust-free workshop. The entire manufacturing environment is BRC-certified and operates under a strict ISO9001 quality management system.

Sprintpackage consistently applies the strictest standards to every product it manufactures. The facility has obtained comprehensive certifications and factory audits, including FSC, BSCI, EC1935/2004, SGS, and FDA. Furthermore, the plant fully complies with relevant European PPWR requirements regarding packaging waste.

About Sprintpackage

Established in 2014, Guangzhou Shangpin Packaging Products Co., Ltd. (Sprintpackage) operates as a professional paper tube manufacturer producing cylinder containers and paper boxes. Running a 20,000-square-meter automated facility equipped with BRC, EC1935/2004, FDA, and FSC certifications, the factory supplies cost-effective, custom packaging for the food, cosmetics, and health sectors.

Sprintpackage bases its operations on a single philosophy: empowering brand value through green packaging. The company actively helps global clients achieve brand upgrades and maintain business growth.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.sprintpackage.com/

Email: larina@sprintpackage.com