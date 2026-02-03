Rate rise pain: your step-by-step guide to finding a cheaper home loan

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board unanimously decided to raise the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent this week, prompting mortgaged homeowners to contemplate whether they are better off switching lenders.

While inflation has fallen substantially since its peak in 2022, the Board is nervous because it picked up in the second half of 2025 and considers that inflation is likely to remain above target for some time.

The increase marks the first increase in two years but is likely to rattle mortgaged homeowners also battling with cost-of-living pressures.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told Parliament on Tuesday that the rise will be difficult news for millions of Australians with a mortgage. “While today’s decision was widely expected, obviously that doesn’t make it any easier.”

The decision will no doubt prompt many to consider refinancing to take advantage of a better interest rate on your home loan to lower monthly loan repayments, giving you access to extra cash for home improvements or to pay off your loan faster.

The process involves replacing your current loan with a new one, often to secure a lower interest rate, or to seek out more favourable loan terms.

Shopping around

When Danielle* saw a competing bank offering a lower interest rate than her bank last year, she couldn’t help but wonder if it was worth switching.

The 32-year-old Sydneysider says repayments on her two-bedroom apartment rose and fell a few times last year, which meant that budgeting her income to afford her repayments was challenging.

“I pulled up a calculator and could see that I could save hundreds if I switched banks so approached a mortgage broker to make sure my comparisons were accurate,” the PR executive says.

Should I refinance?

With lenders now crunching the numbers to determine whether to pass on interest rate rises on the back of the RBA decision, Danielle is one of thousands of mortgage holders now wondering if they are better off switching lenders.

Independent mortgage broker Rebecca Jarrett-Dalton, of Two Red Shoes predicts lenders will promote competitive offers including extra discounts and interesting fixed rates, meaning there’s a chance to save interest and start to build back some reserves when rates were higher.

Ms Jarrett-Dalton says: “Competition has an impact on the market, making consumers think and look around, putting the bigger lenders on notice, which requires them to be a bit more innovative or competitive.”

When considering which lender to go with, make sure you consider if you can get the features you want in the new home loan, such as an offset account.

“Also, consider your future plans and how that would impact which lender you ultimately decide to go with,” Ms Jarrett-Dalton says.

Call your lender first

But before making the switch, it’s worth considering whether you could get a cheaper rate with your own bank.

To do this, research competitor rates and use an online mortgage switching calculator to see just how much money you could save by getting a lower interest rate.

If you believe there are better rates in the market, it's worth speaking to a mortgage broker to see if they can haggle with a new lender.

Start by calling your lender and highlight your loyalty and strong repayment history, before asking if the lender can match the lower rates in the market.

Be prepared to mention switching lenders if they aren’t prepared to negotiate.

If you believe there are better rates in the market, it’s worth speaking to a mortgage broker to see if they can haggle with a new lender on your behalf.

Make sure you’re comparing apples with apples by looking beyond the interest rate being offered when comparing lenders.

Making a move

If you do decide you’re better off refinancing and you’ve found loan features that can help you save money such as a linked offset account or a redraw facility, you’ll need to gather some relevant information, such as recent pay slips, bank statements and identification.

Once you’ve submitted your application and the new lender has completed a valuation of your home, if you move ahead, you will need to sign loan documents.

Your existing lender will discharge your old loan, and your new loan will be settled so you can start making repayments on the new mortgage.

Make sure you shop around for a better deal at least once a year.



