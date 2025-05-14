‘Saves my back’: Snap up this lightweight Shark stick vac while it’s over 40% off

If you identify as a member of the rare breed who actually enjoys cleaning, more power to you. The rest of us? We’d like to make household chores as easy and speedy as possible. That means, among other things, not pushing a heavy vacuum around each room and up the stairs. The floors aren’t going to clean themselves, however, and thousands of Amazon shoppers have found a small yet mighty solution: the Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum. Yes, they say it’s a pro at sucking up their furry friends’ hair from surfaces of all types, but even if you don’t count an animal among your housemates, you’ll appreciate its lightweight design, strong suction and, at least for the time being, its price tag. At $150 (down from $260), it’s an impressive 42% off — better dust off that shopping cart…

Amazon True, the market might be packed to the gills with floor cleaners, but this grime-guzzling Shark is the one many shoppers have been preying for. $150 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

According to our price trackers, this highly rated appliance rarely goes on sale for less than it is now; in fact, it’s only dipped lower once, and that was back in October. Plus, it’s got a built-in hand vacuum to use on furniture and higher surfaces, so you’re essentially getting two cleaners in one.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Cleaning the house — especially if you’ve got kids, pets or a significant other who’s prone to shedding — is taxing enough without putting your body through a workout. That said, many reviewers say the seven-pound Shark Cordless Pet makes easy work of the, well, dirty work. “Saves my back,” shared one, while another said they “don’t have to bend while using [it].”

You also won’t have to squint as much, as it’s equipped with LED headlights that’ll help you spot debris in those dark corners and underneath furniture. Speaking of furniture, this bad boy folds down almost flat, allowing it to get into those hard-to-reach spaces beneath sofas and beds.

While the battery doesn’t have the longest life we’ve ever encountered, it’ll run for up to 40 minutes, which is a decent amount of time for us non-McMansion dwellers. As mentioned, it was designed with targeting pet hair in mind, with a bristled brushroll that’ll help dislodge stubborn clumps of fur from your rugs. Plus, it comes with a clip-on crevice tool for sucking soot out of the smallest nooks and crannies. Dust bunnies (and bunny fur): You’ve been warned…

We personally wouldn’t recommend wearing an all-white outfit while cleaning, but at least that floor will be spotless. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,200 Amazon customers say things are going swimmingly with this Shark; so much so, they gave it a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“This thing blows the off-brand cordless vac we had previously out of the water,” praised a pet parent. “The sheer amount of cat hair this thing got out of our rugs (that our old vac unknowingly wasn’t getting) could make another cat. My husband and I did like three consecutive cleanings, and every time, just when we thought there couldn’t possibly be more, there was more.”

According to another convert, it might even surpass name-brand models. “This vacuum really sucks, in a good way,” they joked. “I cannot believe how strong the suction is for a stick vacuum … hands down, better than Dyson.”

“Very very pleased,” raved a third. “We have both carpet and hardwood floors — works great on both. It’s lightweight too, so easy to go up and down stairs with it, and it’s not killing your back. It was easy to put together.”

Cons 👎

“Easy to use,” wrote a mostly satisfied shopper. “Perfect for lightweight rugs like the washable kind. I love that dumping the dirt takes 10 seconds.” That said, they noted, “You will have to charge [the] battery regularly. I just charge after every use. If the vacuum has a problem, a red light comes on. I just turn the vacuum off and back on, and it works perfectly.”

“Really impressed!” exclaimed a final fan. “The only thing that I wish is that I could adjust the height because I’m short, and it would be easier for me if I could lower it.”

Amazon Of course, now you won’t have a good excuse for there being dust on that tippy-top window molding… $150 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

