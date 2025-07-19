Shinsegae Duty Free Unveils Curated Korean Trend Hub on Renovated 11th Floor of Myeongdong Flagship store

K-Trend All-in-One

SEOUL, South Korea, July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shinsegae Duty Free proudly announces the grand reopening of the fully renovated 11th floor at its Myeongdong flagship store, transforming it into a premier destination where over 100 curated brands and the latest trends converge for global travelers. This newly curated space features a distinctive lineup of most trendy and innovative brands across food, fashion, liquor, Character and k-pop goods, providing foreign visitors with a one-stop shop to experience Korean culture and trends.



This renovation positions the 11th floor as a Korean trend hub, showcasing various rising brands in a thoughtfully curated environment. Visitors can explore a wide range of premium offerings — from artisanal packaged food and trendy desserts to fashion and character goods in one place.

At the heart of this renovation is “Taste of Shinsegae”, a specially curated zone that offers selection of products, including chocolates, snacks, packaged foods and supplements. The space also features pop-up zone showcasing trendy SNS-favorite brands and regional delicacies, catering to the evolving tastes of foreign tourists.

Additionally, the popular ‘Space of BTS’ has also been relocated within the 11th floor, with upgraded interactive features and immersive content to deepen fan engagement.

This renovation reflects surging global interest in Korean culture and the steady rebound of international travel. Food category sales rose by 40% in the first half of 2025, underscoring heightened demand for Korea’s culinary and lifestyle offerings.

“Taste of Shinsegae” is divided into four themed zones:

Dessert Zone : Features trendy treats like financier and vegun cookies such as ‘Bricksand’ and ‘Grains Cookie’, making their debut in Korea’s duty-free market.

: Features trendy treats like financier and vegun cookies such as ‘Bricksand’ and ‘Grains Cookie’, making their debut in Korea’s duty-free market. Pop-Up Zone : Reflecting Seoul’s vibrant food culture, this area showcases rising trendy brands from neighborhoods such as Hongdae, Bukchon and Seongsu. The lineup rotates regularly and includes social media favorites like Mannadang (traditional yakgwa), Super Matcha (tea and langue de chat), Nibbles (chocolates), Tiger Morning (ginger shots), and K-CHUP (Korean artisan sauce), etc.

: Reflecting Seoul’s vibrant food culture, this area showcases rising trendy brands from neighborhoods such as Hongdae, Bukchon and Seongsu. The lineup rotates regularly and includes social media favorites like (traditional yakgwa), (tea and langue de chat), (chocolates), (ginger shots), and (Korean artisan sauce), etc. Food Market Zone : Offers a wide range of products, from premium snacks like ‘Samcheongdong Egg Rolls’ and ‘Helen’s Cookies’, to ready-to-eat meals such as ‘Bibigo’. Classic Korean staples, including sesame oil and gochujang are also featured.

: Offers a wide range of products, from premium snacks like ‘Samcheongdong Egg Rolls’ and ‘Helen’s Cookies’, to ready-to-eat meals such as ‘Bibigo’. Classic Korean staples, including sesame oil and gochujang are also featured. Wellness Zone: Includes health supplements from Red Ginseng, and international brands such as ‘Cenovis’, ‘GNC’, and ‘Orthomol’, catering to the growing demand for wellness.

The liquor section highlights rare whiskeys and offers tasting events to meet niche market demand.

The Fashion Zone now includes exclusive boutiques for ‘GUESS’ and ‘Mmlg’, alongside popular streetwear brands like ‘National Geographic’ and ‘Acme de la vie’, offering foreign visitors a broader choice. These additions complement the existing fashion offerings on the 9th floor, creating a seamless shopping experience.

The ‘Space of BTS’, exclusive to Shinsegae Duty Free, has also been expanded to include new albums, limited-edition merchandise, and enhanced content tailored to each member’s solo activities, further deepen K-pop fan engagement. The gift zone features Korea’s iconic character brands such as ‘Kakao Friends’ and ‘Zanmang Loopy’, with a selection of Korean character merchandise making it an ideal spot for Korean Character souvenirs.

Jungwon Chae, Senior Vice President of Shinsegae Duty Free, stated, “Speed and trend responsiveness are the core of our MD strategy. We’ve carefully analyzed Seoul’s key trend hubs — Seongsu, Bukchon, Hongdae, and others — and brought that energy into our Myeongdong store. Our goal is to enable customers to easily discover Korea’s most trendy brands and products in one convenient space.”

He added, “Going forward, we will strengthen our focus on K-content-driven product development and store experiences, aiming to elevate duty-free shopping while fostering strong partnerships with brands and creators.”

This comprehensive renovation underscores Shinsegae Duty Free’s commitment to offering the best of Korea’s culture, trends, and lifestyle to international visitors, making Myeongdong the ultimate destination for trend-savvy travelers.



Shinsegae Duty Free unveils “Taste of Shinsegae” at its Myeongdong flagship store.

About Shinsegae Duty Free: Shinsegae Duty Free is one of South Korea’s leading duty-free retailers, offering a wide range of luxury products, including cosmetics, fashion, accessories, and spirits. With flagship stores in Myeongdong and Incheon Airport, as well as a robust online presence, Shinsegae Duty Free is committed to providing travelers with exceptional shopping experiences and exclusive products that reflect the brand’s dedication to quality and innovation.

The Myeongdong flagship store, located in the heart of Seoul’s premier tourist district, spans the 8th to 11th floors of the Shinsegae Department Store building. It features an expansive lineup of global and local brands, immersive K-culture zones, and curated shopping experiences that showcase the best of Korean beauty, food, and lifestyle trends.

