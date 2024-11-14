Six Flags shuts down Kingda Ka roller coaster as fans sound off: ‘Heartbreaking and insulting’

Kingda Ka, the world’s tallest roller coaster, will be among the rides removed from Six Flags Great Adventure to make way for a “multi-record-breaking launch coaster” that will open in 2026.

The roller coaster, which opened at the Jackson, New Jersey, theme park in 2005, was the tallest in the world at 456 feet high. At the time it opened, it was also the fastest roller coaster. However, that record has since been eclipsed.

“We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests’ passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences,” Brian Bacica, Six Flags Great Adventure president, said in a Nov. 14 press release sent to Fox News Digital.

Additional details about Kingda Ka’s replacement will be released “next summer,” said Bacica.

The new ride will be “a must-ride attraction sure to capture fans’ imaginations,” he added.

The announcement comes after about a month of speculation that the coaster’s days could be numbered. Numerous roller coaster enthusiasts reported on YouTube and other social media platforms that there were credible rumors that the ride would be shutting down.

In Thursday’s press release, Six Flags Great Adventure also announced that the Green Lantern roller coaster would be closing for the new 2026 ride, as would the Parachutes and the Twister rides.

Zumanjaro, a “drop tower” ride on Kingda Ka’s main structure, will also be closing, Six Flags Great Adventure later confirmed.

In the meantime, a new roller coaster, “The Flash,” which is “North America’s first super boomerang roller coaster,” will open in 2025, said Bacica.

On social media, many fans appeared upset over how Six Flags Great Adventure handled the closure of Kingda Ka.

“Very excited for the new ride, but it’s really strange how they handled this. Why couldn’t they announce this during the season?? I would have booked a flight to ride it one more time,” said one user on X, who added “And I know I’m not alone, they missed out on 2024 visitors.”

“Closing a ride of Kingda Ka’s stature without official notice, or chance for last rides, is simply unprecedented in the theme park world,” said another user on X. “As enthusiasts, you are right to feel angry, and you are right to feel disrespected.”

“Kingda Ka deserved better,” said another user on X, who added that it was “heartbreaking and insulting” that the record-setting roller coaster closed without an announcement beforehand.

In addition to the announcement that Kingda Ka would be closing, Six Flags also revealed on Thursday a slew of additions coming to the chain’s theme parks.

Six Flags will invest more than $2 billion in the coming years, said a press release from the company.

“The investments, which will total between $500 million and $525 million in both 2025 and 2026, will include new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades, and technology enhancements that are sure to deliver an unparalleled level of fun and excitement to guests of all ages,” the announcement said.

