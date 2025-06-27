Smarter Tournaments. Safer Play. Powered by Baseline x YAS.

Malaysia’s top sports tech platforms team up to bring next-gen tournament experiences to players and organizers nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baseline, Malaysia’s leading racket sports tournament platform, has announced a game-changing partnership with YAS, the country’s No.1 sports protection provider — combining best-in-class tech with built-in athlete coverage for tournaments across the nation.



From Court to Code: YAS and Baseline kick off their strategic partnership with a friendly rally on the pickleball court — marking the start of smarter, safer tournaments across Malaysia. (Left to right: Gertjan Tijms – Marketing, YAS Malaysia; Ivy Lee – Channel Development & Customer Engagement, YAS Malaysia; CHIN Hui Shan – Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Baseline; Dylan Damsma – CTO & Co-Founder, Baseline)

This strategic collaboration was officially launched at The SYPIK MASTERS 2025, one of Southeast Asia’s premier pickleball events — but its scope goes far beyond a single tournament. Moving forward, all Baseline-managed events will include YAS ACTYVE, Malaysia’s No.1 sports protection plan — giving athletes peace of mind as they compete, and offering organizers a smarter, safer way to run events.

“Baseline was created to make tournaments better for everyone — organizers, players, and fans,” said Dylan Damsma, Co-founder of Baseline.

“With seamless tools for event management and our easy to use registration system, we’re now elevating that experience even further by teaming up with YAS to protect every player from the start.”

“This partnership isn’t just about coverage — it’s about setting a new gold standard for local sports,” said Andy Ann, Co-founder and CEO of YAS.

“At YAS, we’ve reimagined what insurance can be — faster, easier, and more affordable for active lifestyles. By integrating ACTYVE into every Baseline tournament, we’re not only protecting players, but also making quality coverage more accessible than ever. Together with Baseline, we’re building a smarter sports ecosystem where performance and peace of mind go hand in hand.”

Under the unified message —

Smarter Tournaments. Safer Play. Powered by Baseline x YAS.

— the partnership invites tournament organizers across Malaysia to upgrade their events with a proven system that delivers everything from automated registration and scoring to real-time protection for players.

Whether you’re running a junior championship or national-level showdown, Baseline x YAS ensures your tournament is equipped to meet the modern expectations of players, sponsors, and fans alike.

About Baseline

Baseline is Malaysia’s leading racket sports tournament platform, trusted by organizers to deliver seamless registration, scorekeeping, and rankings. With a clean, user-first design and powerful back-end tools, Baseline is transforming how racket sports events are run nationwide.

baseline.my

About YAS

YAS is Malaysia’s leading microinsurance platform, offering flexible, on-demand protection across travel, fitness, cycling, and sports. With its flagship plan, YAS ACTYVE, the platform helps athletes live boldly and compete with confidence.

my.yas.io

For more information about YAS, please email: rylie@my.yas.io

For more information about Baseline, please email: hello@baseline.my

