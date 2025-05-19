Target Memorial Day sale: Save on 10+ deals from Dyson, LG, Blackstone and more

These Pyrex containers are glass, so you can use them in the microwave, freezer, fridge and oven without worrying about microplastics. Of course, you can also toss them in the dishwasher and, because they’re glass, they won’t stain — even if you use them to store leftover spaghetti.

With five containers and lids in this set, they’re also great for weekly meal prep for the plan-ahead types. At about $4 a pop, it’s a killer deal if your food-storage situation has been making you curse under your breath (just me?).

Source