Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleTarget Memorial Day sale: Save on 10+ deals from Dyson, LG, Blackstone...
Lifestyle

Target Memorial Day sale: Save on 10+ deals from Dyson, LG, Blackstone and more

admin
By admin
0
2

These Pyrex containers are glass, so you can use them in the microwave, freezer, fridge and oven without worrying about microplastics. Of course, you can also toss them in the dishwasher and, because they’re glass, they won’t stain — even if you use them to store leftover spaghetti. 

With five containers and lids in this set, they’re also great for weekly meal prep for the plan-ahead types. At about $4 a pop, it’s a killer deal if your food-storage situation has been making you curse under your breath (just me?).

Source

Previous article
The most common travel scams in 9 global cities
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024