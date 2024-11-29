BANGKOK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) showed impressive results of attracting international conferences and events to more MICE Cities and destinations in all 4 key regions of Thailand in 2024.



TCEB Shows Impressive Performances International Conference/Events Staged in More Diverse Cities of Thailand

The highlight of the year is the International Horticultural Exposition 2029. The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) decided in March 2024 to choose Nakhon Ratchasima province or Korat in the northeastern region as a host city following TCEB-led bid submission. The bid was a collaboration between TCEB, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, which will act as a host organization, and Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB President stated: “Of all 4 key regions of Thailand, the Northeast is the lesser-known destination. Hosting the International Horticultural Exposition in Korat will be a major showcase of the region’s capability in staging world events. It will be a significant milestone for the region in positioning itself for the MICE industry. Currently, TCEB has the northeastern bureau in charge of working in partnership with the region aiming to develop this part of Thailand as one more capable destination.”

Looking into the southern region, Phuket, one of Thailand’s MICE Cities, was chosen in April to host Global Sustainable Tourism Conference (GSTC) 2026. This conference helps reinforce the island’s position because the city recorded two landmark achievements in the same year – a successful host of UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy Annual Conference 2024 and earner of the award ‘2024 World Festival & Event City’ conferred by the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA).

In the northern region, Phitsanulok province was selected by IFEA-Asia in September this year to host World Cultural Heritage City and Night Festival Conference 2025. This is the first international conference the city will be hosting, after it was selected by TCEB a MICE City.

Phuket’s world-renowned appeal as a travel destination and rich history of Phitsanulok and its proximity to Sukhothai Historical Park, which is UNESCO World Heritage Site, will enable the two MICE Cites to become a fertile ground for the content enrichment of both conferences, stated TCEB President.

Close to Bangkok in the central region, Phetchaburi, a potential city in destination development plan of TCEB, had the opportunity to host PATA Destination Marketing Forum (PDMF) 2024. It was a platform for the city to exhibit its potential as a MICE destination as its wealth of history, nature and unique local way of life became attractive and content-rich itineraries for international delegates of the conference.

“TCEB has a strategy to sharpen the competitiveness of the Thai MICE industry by developing local identities of city destinations across Thailand into unique selling points for planners, event owners and travelers. In this connection, we are highly satisfied with our support for bidding performances of our MICE Cities and potential destination in 2024. It is a real showcase of Thailand’s capabilities in hosting international events in much more diverse city destinations throughout the country. We would like to invite overseas clients to explore more locations in Thailand as we now have proven track records to ensure their capabilities”, concluded Mr. Chiruit.

For more information, contact TCEB at: pr@tceb.or.th

Thailand MICE – Meet the Magic

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND’S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country’s strategic industries and national economy.

Source