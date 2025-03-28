The 6 healthiest pastas to replace your basic spaghetti, according to a dietitian

We can’t be the only ones with a love-hate relationship with pasta. There’s nothing like diving into a big bowl of refined carbs tossed in cream and cheese, but depending on the recipe, it might not be doing our health any favors. That’s why healthier kinds of pasta — which feature more fiber and protein and are made with more nutritious ingredients — have exploded in popularity.

“Pasta isn’t inherently unhealthy,” says Dawn Menning, program director for digital health at Nutu, but she acknowledges that pasta made with refined white flour can negatively affect blood sugar and hunger levels. Not to mention, she says, “Pasta is easy to overeat,” something we probably all know from personal experience.

Fortunately, healthier pasta options exist. In addition to better nutrition profiles, many are surprisingly tasty, with textures that won’t make you recoil at the idea of regularly eating “healthy” pasta.

“For some people who have specific nutrient goals, there may also be better alternatives to traditional pasta,” says Gina Jones, a dietitian and founder of Gina Jones Nutrition. This includes options for certain dietary needs, like keto or gluten-free.

As a dietitian with a love for pasta, I was curious to see how these healthier alternatives stack up against regular wheat-based varieties. To find out, I put 12 brands to the test, taking notes on taste, texture, available varieties, price and nutrition. I also interviewed three of my fellow dietitians about the benefits of healthier kinds of pasta, how to shop for them and how to create better-for-you pasta dishes at home. Here are the six best healthiest pastas to upgrade your pasta nights in 2025.

Benefits of choosing a healthier pasta

According to the dietitians we spoke with, regular pasta isn’t always a bad choice. “My Italian grandmother ate pasta almost daily and lived to be 101,” says Jones.

The problem lies in eating large portions of carb-heavy pasta in fatty sauces, without fiber or protein to balance things out.

Choosing a healthier pasta alternative, particularly those that are higher in protein and fiber, can help give your meal a more favorable nutrient profile and make it more filling too.

However, pasta is just one part of making a healthy pasta dish. Don’t forget to consider the other components when cooking dinner:

Sauce: Menning says that you can keep sauces light by sticking to tomato-based options instead of creamy ones. “[Alternatively,] you can find recipes that use cottage cheese or Greek yogurt as the base. This will also provide more protein and nutrients,” she says. Jones adds that pesto is a great way to sneak in more greens.

Veggies: Nutritionist Laura Ali recommends adding frozen veggies to pasta. “They will help keep your pasta portion in check, add some extra fiber and nutrition and help fill you up,” she says.

Protein: “You can mix in some canned salmon or tuna for a quick and easy protein boost,” says Ali. Jones adds that ground beef and lentils pack lots of extra protein and mix well into tomato-based sauces.

Types of healthier pasta

When shopping for the healthiest pasta, there several types to choose from. Here are just a few of the most common examples:

Legume-based: Legume-based pasta features lentils or beans, like chickpeas, as the base. These pastas are naturally higher in fiber and protein than wheat pasta. “The flavor may be a little different than regular pasta, but they are great substitutes,” says Ali.

Low-carb: These pastas are lower in carbohydrates than regular pasta, and may be low enough in carbs to be keto-friendly. They’re commonly made from non-starchy vegetables like konjac root or hearts of palm.

Gluten-free: Many gluten-free pastas are made from blends containing rice flour, but 100% legume pastas are gluten-free as well. It’s important to note that while a product may be made without gluten, there may still be a risk of cross-contamination if it’s produced in a facility that handles gluten-containing ingredients. If you have celiac disease or a severe sensitivity to gluten, look for products made in 100% gluten-free facilities. Some products are certified gluten-free for extra piece of mind.

Ancient grain: Some pastas are made with ancient or alternative grains, like quinoa, kamut or Einkorn wheat. These pastas are typically slightly higher in fiber and protein than traditional pasta. Many are also gluten-free.

Factors to consider when buying healthy pasta

When you’re shopping for a healthier pasta, here are a few things to consider:

Dietary needs: If you’re following a certain diet, like keto, you’ll need to look for a specialty pasta that fits your nutrient needs. Similarly, you may need to choose a certified gluten-free variety if you have celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

Quality preferences: Many healthy pasta options are made with non-GMO ingredients. If you prefer to buy organic foods or you have other quality concerns, you’ll want to carefully read ingredient lists to ensure a product aligns with your preferences.

Flavor, texture and shape: Finally, flavor and shape are important considerations. Healthier pastas won’t necessarily have the same mild taste and texture as regular pasta, but some are closer than others. Be sure to read reviews before you buy pasta online. Also, make sure that the brand you choose is available in the shapes you prefer.

How we chose the best healthier pastas

To find the healthiest pasta, I consulted three registered dietitians about what to look and how to fit pasta into an overall healthy diet. As a registered dietitian and pasta lover myself, I also drew on my own experiences preparing healthy pasta dishes.

Over the course of several weeks, I tried products from 12 different brands. To appeal to a variety of needs and preferences, I made a point to include organic, gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb and high-fiber options. Each pasta was prepared according to the package directions and incorporated into a recipe I frequently make for my family. The pastas were evaluated based on taste, texture, how well they soaked up sauce, ingredient quality and nutrition stats.

FAQs

Which type of pasta is healthiest?

Generally speaking, the healthiest pasta is one with a short ingredient list that’s free of artificial additives and preservatives. Ultimately, which type of healthy pasta you choose depends on your personal dietary needs. Chickpea-based pasta may be beneficial for those people who require an option that’s higher in fiber or protein, while others may need a lower-carb variety.

What is the best pasta for losing weight?

High-protein and high-fiber pasta may be the most helpful for weight loss. Protein and fiber can help you feel satisfied for longer, and protein can help maintain muscle mass while losing weight.

What type of pasta is lowest in carbs?

Pasta made from non-starchy vegetables is the best option if you’re following a low carb diet like keto. These kinds of pasta are typically made from konjac root, hearts of palm or spiralized zucchini, and many can be found in the refrigerated section of specialty grocery stores like Whole Foods.

Other products we tested

In our quest to find the healthiest pasta, we tried a few that missed the mark. Here’s a list of the other contenders:

Nuts.com: I tried a selection of pasta from Nuts.com. They were high-quality, bronze-cut and made with non-GMO Italian durum wheat. I loved the hand-nested pappardelle. However, these weren’t healthy pasta alternatives to me — just regular pasta made very well.

Jovial: I tried Jovial’s Einkorn and Brown Rice pastas. The brown rice pasta clumped terribly while cooking and wasn’t very appetizing. However, I enjoyed the chewiness of the einkorn-based pasta.

Barilla Protein Plus: Barilla Protein Plus pasta is extremely affordable, but I found it very dry and hard to eat. Considering it doesn’t contain much more protein than regular pasta — 10 grams versus 6 grams — I didn’t find the trade-off worth it.

LivingNow: I tried LivingNow’s Multigrain and Cauliflower Rotini and its Multigrain and Quinoa pasta. Both tasted great, but they didn’t offer any added protein or fiber compared to regular pasta.

Colavita Whole Wheat Capellini: Although it’s made with 100% whole wheat, this pasta from Colavita didn’t offer any major advantages from a macronutrient perspective. It had about the same amount of protein and slightly more fiber than regular pasta — but with a much higher price tag.

Goodles: Goodles pasta has a bit of added protein from chickpeas along with a vegetable blend, but the macronutrients weren’t drastically different from regular pasta.

Meet our experts

Laura Ali, MS, RDN, LDN, culinary nutritionist

Dawn Menning, MS, RD, CDCES, program director for digital health at Nutu

Gina Jones, MS, RDN, LDN, founder of Gina Jones Nutrition

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

