THEi Debuts “Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan” Team Badge, designing Ties and Scarves for CE and His Team in “Policy Address” for Second Year

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) has been invited by the HKSAR Government to create a team badge symbolising the significance of the “Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan.” For the second consecutive year, THEi has designed the ties and scarves collection for the Chief Executive, Mr John LEE Ka-chiu, and his team to wear during the delivery of the “2026 Policy Address.”



A team of teachers and students from the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fashion Design programme at THEi creates the “Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan” team badge, designing ties and scarves for CE and his team in “Policy Address” for second year. Design team members from the left: Mr Michael CHAN Tsz-him; Ms Rainbow LEE Chui-shan; Ms Janet CHAN Mei-hang; and Ms Karen CHEUNG Kit-man. Second right: Ms Jenny CHEUNG Ling, Assistant Professor of the Department of Design and Architecture at THEi.

A team of teachers and students from the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fashion Design programme at THEi has created a team badge for the “Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan,” featuring a blue theme integrated with the Chinese characters “一” (One) and “五” (Five). Two overlapping squares symbolise Hong Kong’s ability to bring together diverse talent and resources to deepen high-quality development—leveraging its unique advantages of strong support from the Motherland and close global connectivity—shining brightly on the international stage as it enters a new five-year chapter of prosperity.

To mark the simultaneous publication of the “2026 Policy Address,” THEi has extended the design essence of the team badge to craft the collection of ties and scarves, named “Convergence Radiance” (萬薈凝光) and “Voyage of Talents” (啟航薈萃) respectively. The collection retains fresh green hue, symbolising vitality and prosperity, while embodying talent, innovation, technology, and global connectivity. With the Northern Metropolis as its core theme, the collection symbolises a new milestone for international innovation and technology. The vibrant hub unites diverse talents like interlocking precision gears, where the convergence of technology, finance, and culture unleashes a powerful synergistic effect. This synergy serves as an incessant engine, driving sustainable prosperity and propelling the inspiration to move forward.

Professor Alan LAU Kin-tak, President of THEi, said: “Being invited to take part in this iconic official design task for two consecutive years not only highly recognises THEi’s academic strength, but also helps bring new talent to the fashion industry. Through collaboration among the Government, industry, academia and research, students can transform their design concepts into tangible creations, injecting innovation and technologies into the market, and providing long-term momentum for Hong Kong’s fashion industry.”

Professor LAU emphasised: “Guided by our mission to promote university of applied sciences, we closely align with practical experience and adaptability. We are committed to cultivating talent with immediate work-ready capabilities, ensuring our graduates can stand firm in the ever-changing fashion landscape.”

Ms Jenny CHEUNG Ling, Assistant Professor of the Department of Design and Architecture at THEi, added: “This year’s creation builds on the success of last year and draws on strong support from the industry, turning two key visions behind the Northern Metropolis’ forward-looking education plans—and its drive to attract global elite talent—into a piece of superior craftsmanship. It not only highlights THEi’s remarkable practice-oriented education achievements, but also strongly attests to the professional skills of its students in delivering high-quality, challenging, top-level projects.”

Press Release

Download high-res photo here: https://bit.ly/4xGRSs1

About the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fashion Design

The programme aims to develop students’ international perspectives and market awareness, enhancing their hands-on capabilities in product design, innovation research and development, and fashion management. In response to the latest industry trends, the curriculum offers specialised tracks in both fashion design and fashion management, including courses such as fashion accessories design, knitwear design, specialised fashion design, fashion retail, and fashion communication. This broadens students’ employment opportunities and helps them stand out in the fast-growing global and Chinese Mainland fashion markets.



About the Programme

About Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi)

Founded in 2012, the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi) is a member institute of the Vocational Training Council (VTC). THEi offers over 20 professional “Applied Science-Oriented” undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes across seven academic areas: Product and Fashion Designs, Sports and International Events Management, Digital Construction and Building Services, Horticulture, Arboriculture and Landscape Management, Chinese Medicine and Food Science, Hotel Management and Culinary Arts and Technology, and Digital Technology and Innovative Business. The programmes integrate theoretical knowledge with practical applications, and cover industries with growth potential in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring that students can apply what they learn effectively.

THEi’s undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes are accredited by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. The curriculum emphasises the practical application of applied science, aligning with the latest developments in business and industry. The undergraduate degree programmes offer 100% work-integrated learning training to support students in building their career paths at an earlier stage.

THEi Chai Wan Campus was awarded the “Leadership in Sustainable Design and Performance Award – Institutional” of the Asia Pacific Leadership in Green Building Awards presented by the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) in 2020.

Contact:

Ms Tiffany Lee 利善雯 女士

Tel: (852) 3890 8083

Email: tiffanylee@thei.edu.hk / media@thei.edu.hk

Ms Janice Lam 林綺淇 女士

Tel: (852) 3890 8227 / (852) 9718 0817

Email: janicelam@thei.edu.hk / media@thei.edu.hk



A team badge for the “Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan” features a blue theme integrated with the Chinese characters “一” (One) and “五” (Five). Two overlapping squares symbolise Hong Kong’s ability to bring together diverse talent and resources to deepen high-quality development—leveraging its unique advantages of strong support from the Motherland and close global connectivity—shining brightly on the international stage as it enters a new five-year chapter of prosperity.

Named “Convergence Radiance,” the intricate, interwoven technological motifs in the tie design symbolise seamless connectivity between local and global networks, embodying the deep synergy among talent, education, and industry. Together they power an ever-advancing engine of innovation, charting a bright future for Hong Kong.

Named “Voyage of Talents,” the scarf is inspired by the talent cultivation in the Northern Metropolis. It incorporates interlocking knots and interwoven ribbon, symbolising unity and collective strength. The fluid lines at its centre extend like newly formed veins, representing the vibrant energy of the region as a new engine of growth.

Source