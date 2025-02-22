This $6 handle makes it easier to get out of the car — grab it at an all-time low

Do you struggle to get into and out of cars or trucks? Sometimes they’re too high to enter, and sometimes they’re too low to exit. Or maybe you’re injured or have limited mobility. Well, Valorcielo Auto Cane is here to save the day — thousands of Amazon shoppers proclaim it a huge help. It’s also portable, meaning you can use it with ride-shares and even taxis. And it’s down to an all-time low price of $6.

Amazon This portable handle gives an extra grip for your hand as you hoist yourself into or out of the car. Supports up to 300 pounds. Save $4 with coupon | Lowest price ever $6 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

According to our price trackers, at one point this problem-solver was $20, so we’d say this $6 deal is a pretty major bargain. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon for an additional 20% discount.

Why do I need this? 🤔

At 6.5 inches long and 1.5 inches wide, this handle provides a strong grip that’s large enough for even the biggest hand. It’s easy to use too — it hooks into the door latch for a secure fit that won’t move when you put weight on it. The company also assures users that it won’t cause any damage to the vehicle itself.

The grip itself is covered in nonslip plastic, which helps to combat sweaty palms. But since the rest of the handle is made of anodized aluminum, there’s no risk of failure. The best part? It’s small enough to fit in almost any purse or bag or in the interior door pocket. Whether you’re stepping into a big truck with a high entrance or a low-riding hot rod, this can help.

This car grip handle makes it easier to hoist yourself out of a vehicle. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers love this little but mighty helper.

Pros 👍

“This is the fifth one of these handles I have bought,” one loyal shopper said. “The first was for my husband after he had Guillain-Barré and getting in and out of the car was difficult during recovery. Since then, I’ve given them to friends with Parkinson’s, strokes and just general debility. The gadget is small, inexpensive and lightweight, but incredibly strong.”

If you have a large vehicle, you may want to grab this bad boy: “Best invention for getting in and out of our truck,” another fan shared. “Tried it on our new GMV truck. It fit perfectly without touching the paint. It was so easy to get up into the truck and get out of it.”

“Bought this for my parents to use in my car,” raved this reviewer. “This is a must-have to keep in your car. This is so easy to use! [It’s] lightweight and so easy to hook in and lift out. If you have back problems or any mobility issues, you need to get this. It’s so simple to use and store. Genius product!”

Also, since it’s portable, it comes in handy for ride shares and taxi rides: “This device makes getting into or out of any vehicle much easier,” a five-star shopper wrote. “If you frequently use taxis, etc., take it with you!”

Cons 👎

One reviewer noted, though, that it didn’t work with their vehicle model: “My Honda CR-V does not have an opening that will accommodate this handle, which I was quite disappointed by.”

A final shopper had one con that’s more of a personal preference: “I wish you didn’t have to continuously put it back/detach it. But what to do … cars are designed like that.”

Amazon Slip this handy device into the door frame and it’ll help you transition in and out of the car. Save $4 with coupon | Lowest price ever $6 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Home

Kitchen

Source