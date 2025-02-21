This flattering 2-in-1 sports bra is great for big busts, and it’s only $20

It’s already hard enough to find the perfect sports bra, but it’s even harder when you have a larger bust. Just like you, I’ve worn them all — from uncomfy underwire styles to super-supportive designs that are impossible to breathe in. Well, after my friend talked up the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra, I knew I had to try it out. What did I have to lose, right? Not only does it have a Goldilocks fit, but it doesn’t cost a zillion bucks (only $20) and, most importantly, it’s actually cute.

Amazon This bra pulls on overhead — no fiddling with hooks and clasps — and the longline design means it can double as a tank top under a sweater or hoodie. Pros Affordable

Supportive but soft

Comes in tons of colors

Can be worn as a tank top or cami Cons Runs small

Not suitable for high-impact activities $20 at Amazon

And that friend of mine? She’s not the only fan. The bra has been going viral on TikTok, solving problems for busty exercisers everywhere. Though I was skeptical (how can thin straps like that hold up during a workout?), I finally ordered one. And dear reader, let me tell you: I’m in love.

The moment I tried it on, I was intrigued. The Lemedy Sports Bra not only holds you in and supports you like a hug, but it also makes the girls look good. It’s lightly padded, so even if you’re not packing too much, it’ll give you a bit of a lift (and you can remove the pads if you like). It’s soft and breathable.

And about those straps? I was thrilled to discover they don’t dig into the shoulders or leave red marks. After working out in it, I immediately bought another color. (One note: Consider going up a size, especially if you have a larger bust.)

Though I wouldn’t recommend this bra for running or any high-impact sports, it’s great for yoga, Pilates or weight training. Plus, you can wear it out or around the house; it’s such a relief to have great support without that squashed sports-bra feeling.

The layered design of this sports bra means extra security. Bonus: It’s available in a ton of colors. (Amazon)

The bra is available in over 25 colors ranging from neutrals to pastels, and it has amassed quite the following. Not only has it been trending online for how supportive and cute it is, but it has over 40,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

“These tank tops have been my summer addiction!” said one mega fan. “I now have four colors of them and am seriously obsessed. Being larger-chested, they really do hold everything in and up. I have been able to golf, play tennis and pickleball, weight-lift and do all daily activities without any worry of anything falling out or having to make adjustments throughout while wearing these.”

Another agreed: “Very good compression, and flattering. If you have big breasts, this bra will give you good support. I would recommend a size up if you don’t like the smushed boob look.”

This sports bra has earned the curvy-girl stamp of approval too. “Never thought I’d find a supportive cami-styled bra for my ‘girls,'” this reviewer said. “I ordered a 2X and was pleasantly surprised by the fit, overall comfort and support. While I don’t expect any heavy-duty lifting or support from this bra while I’m running, playing pickleball or doing cardio, it is … a well supportive undergarment for form-fitting dresses, summer tops and so much more. If you’re looking for a sports bra — go buy one. But if you’re looking for a cute bra that will give you all-day support and not look like a harness … this is your bra!”

The ultimate praise comes from this fan, who says she prefers the Lemedy to that pricey other brand: “As someone who loves Lululemon, this is a great alternative to save money! It has a built-in bra so it’s just so convenient to slip on and go. I run long distances and it’s perfect. I have a small-medium bust size and it has great support. Also super-flattering.”

Lemedy Tired of utilitarian sports bras? This cutie is way more supportive than it looks. $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source