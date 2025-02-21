“Don’t mind cleaning my floors now’: This spray mop sensation is $29 (30% off)

I recently adopted a puppy and decided to make the living room his play space. Let me tell you, I never thought I’d be scraping up dried poop from behind my couch, but here we are! Thankfully, I obsess about problem-solving, so not only does Luka now have a playpen on the way, but I have my sights set on a new spray mop for my tile floors, too. It’s the True & Tidy Spray-360 Clean Everywhere Spray Mop Kit, a QVC favorite that’s down to $29 right now, and it’s gotten rave reviews from folks who admit they’re actually enjoying cleaning their floors now — or at least they don’t mind it.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This sale-priced household helper has earned the respect of discerning shoppers thanks to its efficiency, ease of use and the fact that it’s “pretty.” A mop? Pretty? Elle Woods and Barbie would approve of the True & Tidy spray mop in pink. I like the white and I really like the fact that it’s nearly 30% off because did you know how expensive puppies are?!

QVC currently has the True & Tidy Spray-360 Clean Everywhere Spray Mop Kit for $28 — that’s currently the lowest price on the web. And when you consider all that comes in this kit, you realize what a bang you’re getting for your buck. Like a lot of its peers, the True & Tidy kit comes with reusable pad replacements, but unlike most, it comes with a varied assortment: a flat pad that accommodates the traditional mop head, a round pad that accommodates the swivel head and a squeegee head. So it’s like getting three floor-cleaning tools in one.

New to QVC? Score an extra $10 off your first $25 order with code WELCOME10. And if you don’t want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC’s Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in interest-free monthly installments.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Okay, now let’s dig into why I’m so pumped about this spray mop, and it’s not just for pet accidents. The True & Tidy Spray-360 Clean Everywhere Spray Mop Kit is a powerhouse for messes of all kinds on hard floors including tile, wood, laminate and more. It has a dry mop pad that lets you give your floors an initial once-over before activating the spray function. And for the deep cleaning, it employs a refillable water tank — add your cleaning solution of choice — that delivers on the ‘spray’ part of this spray mop.

True to its name, the spray mop also swivels at 360 degrees as its round mop head and pad scrub your floors spotless — or you can use the traditional mop head and pad to navigate a straight, 15-inch cleaning path the old-fashioned way. And here’s the unexpected part: remember the squeegee attachment? Yep, you can use it to clean your glass shower doors and even your windows — thank goodness this thing weighs next to nothing.

And when you’re done, simply toss the cleaning pads right in the washer. You also don’t need to worry about leaving that cute tool out in the open where guests can see it while you chase your crazy puppy around. I mean, it’s practically a piece of decor!

There’s nothing this lightweight scrubber can’t do. (QVC)

What reviewers say 💬

Reviewers are delighted that they found a cleaning tool that makes their lives easier. They’ve given the spray mop a 4.5 overall star rating and dished the dirt on what makes it so indispensable.

Pros 👍

The True & Tidy has its top competitor beat, according to this shopper: “I wanted a spray mop that mopped better than the one with disposable pads and this one works great. It’s easy to refill with my cleaning solution of choice and it mops effectively. I like that there are multiple options — like a traditional mop head and a flat mop.”

This customer is relieved that floor cleaning doesn’t feel like such a chore anymore. “I love this! It works great and it’s easy to use. I never liked mopping my floors but using this makes it so much better. I don’t mind cleaning my floors now.”

Another reluctant cleaner shocked me, writing, “Surprisingly loved it …. I loved all the attachments this mop came with especially the squeegee. It was easy to assemble — took me all of a few minutes by myself. The trigger is, thankfully, very easy to spray. The spray is wide making it a quick job.”

It may take me a minute to actually love mopping my floors, but I’m excited to test out the possibility with this mop. I mean, this shopper is pretty convincing, for obvious reasons: “I absolutely love this mop. The quality is wonderful and it works perfectly. I use it daily as I have two fur babies and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Oh, and the versatility is another major selling point. “I’ve used the different attachments to clean floors, walls and even windows,” wrote a fan. “While I’m not typically a huge lover of this type of mop, my opinion changed drastically after getting this one.”

Cons 👎

Alas, no mop is perfect, and some things are a trade-off. With the True & Tidy, you get a lightweight mop, but for some shoppers, you compromise on sturdiness.

“One thing I don’t like is that it feels flimsy,” one user wrote. Another added, “I knocked one star off only because I felt the mop base wasn’t as sturdy as I wish it would be.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

