Today’s best sales: A Lenovo laptop for $219, Apple AirPods for $89 and more

The Intel Celeron N4500 processor on this Lenovo laptop means it can pull a lot of power when it needs it, especially for more work-intensive projects such as large Excel spreadsheets. Its 8GB of RAM lets you take full advantage of resource-hungry applications like Google Suite while maintaining enough speed for day-to-day tasks. Plus it offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and features a 15.6-Inch FHD display.

“For writing, email and everyday web browsing, this is just what I was looking for,” said one shopper. “Streaming music, podcasts and movies have been perfect also.”

“Better than I was expecting,” said another. “It’s quick, built solid, great keyboard and track pad. I’m impressed. Works great for school and work.”