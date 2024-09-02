Today’s best sales: A Lenovo laptop for $219, Apple AirPods for $89 and more

As Labor Day weekend comes to a close, we’re anticipating autumn’s approach. But technically, we have over two weeks of summer left, so be sure to soak up this warm weather and snap up the things you need while they’re on supersale. Going back to school? The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook can help, and it’s on sale for under $220. Want to keep your cool in the kitchen? Try this fast-cooking Cosori AirFryer, on sale for $90. Hoping to get more steps in? Get a new pair of Apple AirPods (also down to $90) and listen to audiobooks, music and more while you walk. There’s even a fancy Nespresso machine at a sweet $73 discount. Shop these Labor Day deals below while they’re hot.
The Intel Celeron N4500 processor on this Lenovo laptop means it can pull a lot of power when it needs it, especially for more work-intensive projects such as large Excel spreadsheets. Its 8GB of RAM lets you take full advantage of resource-hungry applications like Google Suite while maintaining enough speed for day-to-day tasks. Plus it offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and features a 15.6-Inch FHD display.
“For writing, email and everyday web browsing, this is just what I was looking for,” said one shopper. “Streaming music, podcasts and movies have been perfect also.”
“Better than I was expecting,” said another. “It’s quick, built solid, great keyboard and track pad. I’m impressed. Works great for school and work.”
This 6-quart air fryer has racked up nearly 4,000 five-star reviews at Amazon — where it’s currently marked down to its lowest price yet. It can air-fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, reheat, cook from frozen, proof bread and keep food warm.
Personally, I have this air fryer. I actually got rid of my microwave because, with all of Cosori’s functions, I no longer needed it. Plus, this cooks food fast and keeps things crispy. Put it in Turbo mode and you can have dinner ready in under 15 minutes. I have used it to roast a whole chicken, reheat leftovers, broil steaks, air-fry chicken wings and fries (of course), and dehydrate apple slices to make “chips” for a simple, healthy snack.
We’re sure you’re familiar with how fantastic AirPods are — but if you’d like a refresher, we’re here to help. These top-selling earbuds have hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality and convenient cord-free design. Plus they’re easy to use and connect to any of your other Apple devices. Nab them while they’re just over 30% off!
This doesn’t happen often: Apple’s newest MacBook Air laptop just got marked down. For a limited time, you can snag it for close to 20% off at Amazon. While it doesn’t show that it’s a deal in this color, you’ll save a little over $200, compared to its standard price at Apple.
A few quick highlights: This model has a 13.6-inch liquid retina display screen and weighs only 2.7 pounds. Its powerful speed and performance come courtesy of Apple’s latest M3 chip. The Air also boasts 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, it’s marked down in all four colors, so you can get one that suits your style. For a little more dough, you can upgrade the storage and RAM.
“I recently purchased the 2024 MacBook Air M3 (base model) and it has completely blown me away. For anyone wondering whether the base model is enough, let me assure you, it absolutely is,” said one reviewer. “The M3 chip is incredibly powerful. I haven’t experienced any lag, even with multiple demanding applications open. … This laptop is unbelievably light. I can barely feel it in my bag, making it perfect for commuting or travel.”
If you’re looking to cut the (cable) cord, the Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art 4K streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren’t quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote. Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it’s nice and tidy.
A fan raved, “The picture quality is stunning. Watching my favorite shows and movies in 4K is like experiencing them for the first time all over again. The colors are vibrant, the details are crisp and the sound is crystal-clear. I’ve watched some of my favorite movies and TV shows in 4K, and I’m blown away by how immersive the experience is.”
If you can’t seem to get your tile grout clean, try this little scrubber — it’s like an electric toothbrush but for cleaning. It does practically all of the heavy lifting with its oscillating head, which scrubs 60 times per second. It also has two cleaning modes — a pulsing motion or continuous scrubbing — and its small design means it’ll fit into all of those corners, nooks and crannies that would likely be neglected with a larger brush. Amazon shoppers and Yahoo editors who have tried it are impressed.
“I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool,” gushed a five-star reviewer. “I just bought a new house and wasn’t going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent an hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I’m shocked. And very, very happy.”
Don’t let this lightweight vacuum fool you — shoppers say it’s a “powerhouse.” And it’s popular, too. Just since yesterday, over 1,000 people have bought it! The vac’s Helix dirt separation system helps keep filters fresh and new for longer, and five height settings allow cleaning on almost any surface. Plus, its bagless, large-capacity dirt tank holds enough debris that you can clean the whole house without having to stop to empty it.
“I love this vacuum. It sucks up everything, and I mean everything: It will suck the carpet up,” said one impressed customer. “I have little kids and they dirty up everything. My last vac I had, which was a Dirt Devil, didn’t operate this well. Definitely would recommend!”
This popular electric toothbrush — now $30 off — can clean your teeth and give you a whiter smile at a pretty incredible price. It has three brush speeds and a built-in two-minute timer to help you develop a better brushing routine. If you have sensitive teeth or gums, you’ll be glad to hear it also has a pressure sensor that signals if you’re applying too much pressure, so you can clean safely and effectively.
“This is the best toothbrush I’ve ever used!” wrote a reviewer. “It lets you know if you are brushing too hard or soft by a flashing light around the top. And it gives you that after-dentist-cleaning feeling. Worth every penny!”
Wake up to fresh coffee or espresso with Nespresso’s VertuoPlus machine, which makes it super easy to brew. One button brews up to four different sizes of java. Once it’s done, it automatically disposes of your pod by sliding it into an attached container, which you can empty once it’s full (it holds up to 10 used capsules).
“OK, so this thing is fast! Much quicker than Keurig. It took about 60 seconds to brew a nice frothy cup of coffee. One button and you’re done,” explained one shopper. “I love the froth, and the coffee included in the set is also very good. The coffee is hot, but not too hot and can be enjoyed almost immediately. Very attractive design; will impress guests!”
Is it a shirt or is it a jacket? It’s both! This jean “shacket” comes in a range of denim colors and you can wear it on its own or layer it over a T-shirt with leggings for a comfy, yet cute and casual look.
“Obsessed doesn’t even begin to describe it! This oversized denim jacket has become my instant fave,” said one shopper. “The boyfriend cut drapes perfectly, giving me that chic, borrowed-from-the-boys vibe, and the distressed detailing adds a touch of edgy attitude. This jacket is my ride-or-die for all things casual. Coffee runs? Check. Weekend strolls? Double check. Even throwing it on over a sundress for a breezy night out feels effortlessly put-together. Plus, the quality is top-notch — the denim is soft but sturdy, and the buttons seem like they could handle a toddler-induced tug-of-war (don’t ask!).”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.