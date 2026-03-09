Trane Launches HSAG Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Chiller to Drive Asia Pacific Data Center Growth

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has announced the launch of the HSAG, a revolutionary air-cooled magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller. Engineered specifically to meet the critical cooling demands of the Asia Pacific market, the HSAG combines oil-free magnetic levitation technology with next-generation low global warming potential refrigerants. This launch sets a new benchmark in energy efficiency, operational reliability, and environmental responsibility for mission-critical data centers across the region.

“The HSAG represents a pivotal leap forward in our portfolio for the data center vertical,” said Bruce Zhongping Gu, vice president, Engineering and Technology, Trane Technologies Asia Pacific. “Our customers in hyperscale data ceners face increasing challenges of heat loads and stringent environmental regulations. The HSAG delivers on both fronts, offering market-leading efficiency and reliable performance even in extreme conditions, ensuring operations remain cool, stable, and sustainable.”

The rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing is driving exponential growth in data center capacity, placing increasing pressure on the industry to reduce power usage effectiveness (PUE) without sacrificing reliability. Trane is addressing this challenge with the HSAG, its first air-cooled magnetic bearing chiller for the Asia Pacific region, engineered specifically for the demanding environments of modern hyperscale and colocation facilities. By integrating advanced magnetic bearing centrifugal compressors, the HSAG eliminates mechanical friction and oil management systems, delivering sustained high efficiency and significantly lower maintenance requirements throughout the equipment’s lifecycle.

The cornerstone of the HSAG’s design is its focus on decarbonization and energy efficiency. The system uses R1234ze, an environmentally responsible HFO refrigerant with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of less than 1. This enables data center operators to stay ahead of stringent environmental regulations in markets such as Singapore and Japan. It also delivers outstanding energy performance, achieving a Coefficient of Performance (COP) exceeding 5.0 under typical data center operating conditions. Compared to traditional air-cooled variable frequency screw chillers, it achieves a 10-20% improvement in Integrated Part Load Value (IPLV), providing operators with substantial annual energy cost savings while reducing indirect carbon emissions from electricity consumption.

Beyond efficiency, the HSAG is engineered to perform reliably in the diverse and often challenging climatic conditions of the Asia Pacific region. Its robust “High Ambient” configuration enables dependable operation in outdoor temperatures as high as 52°C (125°F), making it an ideal solution for high-heat areas such as India and Southeast Asia. To further support the “always-on” nature of data centers, Trane has equipped the HSAG with critical reliability features, including rapid restart capabilities, a built-in Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for the control system, and an Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS). These safeguards ensure uninterrupted and stable cooling, even during power fluctuations or extreme weather events.

The HSAG also offers exceptional flexibility for facility designers, with capacities ranging from 200 to 600 tons under data center conditions, and support for chilled water supply temperatures of up to 30°C. This enables operators to maximize free cooling strategies and optimize energy use. With the launch of the HSAG, Trane is taking a significant step in supporting the region’s transition to sustainable, high-performance data centers, driving both environmental progress and operational excellence in Asia Pacific’s critical infrastructure sector.

