Tsingke Biotech and iGeneTech Forge Strategic Partnership to Lead Synthetic Biology Advancements

BEIJING, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. (“ Tsingke Biotech “) and iGeneTech Bioscience Co., Ltd. (“iGeneTech”) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the field of synthetic biology. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to drive innovation, streamline product development, and expand market reach.



The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony held at Tsingke Biotech’s Beijing headquarter, where both companies expressed their shared commitment to revolutionizing synthetic biology in response to the growing needs of the market.

Harnessing Expertise to Transform the Industry

Synthetic biology is rapidly emerging as a transformative field with wide-reaching applications, including precision medicine, bio-breeding, and gene editing. At the core of these advancements are high-throughput and column-based synthesis, which Tsingke Biotech and iGeneTech aim to further develop.

Tsingke Biotech, a leader in gene synthesis, has developed a fully integrated industrial chain that spans raw materials, equipment, process design, AI, and digital technologies. Known for its scalability, standardization, and stability, the company’s cutting-edge technology includes column synthesis and an intelligent factory-driven production system that supports from small-scale laboratory production (2nmol) to large-scale industrial synthesis (12mmol). Their gene synthesis services include:

Primer Synthesis (<300nt)

Gene Synthesis (300bp–5kb)

Long Gene Synthesis (>5kb)

On the other hand, iGeneTech contributes its proprietary Ignite 3.0 high-throughput synthesis platform. With its ability to process oligo pools ranging from 4k to 650k in size and achieve synthesis lengths up to 200nt with error rates as low as 0.2%, this platform addresses key challenges around throughput, speed, and cost.

A Shared Vision for Growth

“We are excited to partner with iGeneTech, whose expertise in gene capture and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology enhances our strengths in gene synthesis,” said Mr. Shijin Ma, CEO of Tsingke Biotech. “This partnership will speed up the translation of technological innovations into real-world applications, helping drive the industry forward.”

Mr. Wanshi Cai, CEO of iGeneTech, added, “Tsingke Biotech’s integrated industrial chain and leadership in gene synthesis will be crucial in supporting our continued growth. Together, we will push the boundaries of synthetic biology and its potential across various industries.”

Both companies are committed to developing an integrated system that spans the entire spectrum from “synthesis” to “application,” focusing on innovation, sustainability, and precision to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving market.

About Tsingke Biotech

Tsingke Biotech is a leading innovator in synthetic biology, with a mission to build “the world’s great gene factory.” Combining proprietary reagents, consumables, and synthesis equipment with AI-driven molecular manufacturing technologies, Tsingke Biotech provides efficient and high-quality gene synthesis services. Its work supports industries ranging from biopharma to agriculture, food, and environmental sciences.

About iGeneTech

iGeneTech specializes in gene capture technologies and holds intellectual property in NGS probe hybridization, multiplex PCR, and high-throughput DNA synthesis. The company’s high-quality oligo pool synthesis capabilities enable the creation of precise and uniform sgRNA libraries for gene-editing applications, including genome-wide and target-gene sgRNA libraries, and off-target detection.

Contact: market@tsingke.com.cn