TV host Samantha Armytage sells eye-catching South Coast property

Television veteran and journalist Samantha Armytage appears to have sold her South Coast home.

The Hyams Beach home was re-listed for sale earlier this year, and on online property platforms is now listed as being “under offer”.

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The renovated home was re-listed via Expressions of Interest, with a guide of $2.95 million to $3.1 million.

Read more: The two South Coast spots where home values have only just peaked

The current selling agent, Bradley Cocks from Drew Lindsay Sotheby’s International Realty was contacted for comment.

In 2024, we broke the news that Armytage’s South Coast beach house had been withdrawn from the market.

The news came on the same day that the former Farmer Wants a Wife and The Golden Bachelor Australia host confirmed her split from former husband of four years, Richard Lavender.

Armytage first listed her holiday home at Hyams Beach in 2023.

Located on a pristine stretch of coastline right between Hyams Beach and Chinamans Beach, it had initially been listed with a price guide of $3.2 million.

Read more: Inside the property portfolio of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ host Sam Armytage

Mr Cocks previously told View the home’s location was key, while Armytage had “done a great job with the interiors”.

“There’s also a lot of room to make improvements and add value,” he said.

“She doesn’t have any purpose for the property any more, which is why she’s selling it.”

Read more: Minnamurra waterfront auction cancelled, home listed with reduced guide

The Hyams Beach home. Credit: View

The three-bedroom house boasts views of Jervis Bay and sits on 658 square metres.

It also features two bathrooms, a light-filled kitchen, a front deck, and large, double living areas.

The large double lock-up garage, which already has undercover, carport-style parking, could be converted into a studio, games room, or sleep-out.

It has been utilised as a private weekender and holiday rental property, commanding a nightly rate of $1200.

Cotality records show the television host bought the home in 2018 for $1.765 million.

A new Colorbond roof was added to the home in 2024.

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