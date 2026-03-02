US BioTek Laboratories Completes Merger With NutriPATH Pathology

SEATTLE and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — US BioTek Laboratories, a leading functional laboratory specializing in advanced immunological and integrative diagnostics, today announced the completion of its merger with NutriPATH Pathology, a respected functional pathology laboratory serving integrative and functional medicine practitioners.

The merger marks a significant milestone for the global functional laboratory industry. It brings together the two organizations’ specialized expertise and a shared commitment to clinical relevance, scientific rigor, and practitioner support. The partnership expands both companies’ international footprint while enhancing access to comprehensive, clinically actionable testing for healthcare providers worldwide.

US BioTek Laboratories brings decades of experience in immune reactivity, food sensitivity, and specialty biomarker testing, while NutriPATH Pathology is recognized for its expertise in functional pathology, nutritional assessment, and gut health diagnostics. Together, the organizations will offer an expanded portfolio of testing solutions designed to support personalized, root-cause-focused care.

Jack Frausing, CEO of US BioTek Laboratories, commented,

“This merger marks an exciting new chapter for both US BioTek and NutriPATH. Our shared philosophy centers on providing clinicians with meaningful data they can trust and apply in practice. By bringing our teams and capabilities together, we are strengthening our ability to support practitioners with deeper insights, improved access, and expanded innovation.”

James Cavaggion, CEO of NutriPATH, alongside Directors Mary Cavaggion and Andrew Cavaggion, shared:

“This is more than a combination of two companies — it is a strategic alignment of values, scientific expertise, and a mutual dedication to advancing functional medicine globally.”

NutriPATH Pathology will continue to operate with its established brand presence in Australia, maintaining continuity for practitioners while gaining access to expanded resources, technologies, and collaborative scientific development. Clients of both organizations can expect a seamless transition and ongoing commitment to service excellence.

About US BioTek Laboratories

US BioTek Laboratories is a leading functional laboratory dedicated to delivering advanced immunological and specialty testing to integrative, functional, and personalized healthcare providers. Known for its expertise in food sensitivity testing, immune markers, toxin testing, and clinically actionable reporting, US BioTek partners closely with practitioners to support data-driven, patient-centered care.

About NutriPATH Pathology

NutriPATH Pathology is a trusted functional pathology laboratory based in Australia, providing comprehensive testing solutions across gut health, nutritional status, hormones, and metabolic markers. NutriPATH is widely recognized for its practitioner education, clinical support, and commitment to advancing functional medicine diagnostics.

