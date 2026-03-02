Pinnacle Food Group Limited Announces Investor Day 2026 and Non-Deal Roadshow

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pinnacle Food Group Limited (Nasdaq: PFAI), a technology-driven smart farming and bio-engineering company, providing integrated farming-as-a-service solutions and developing biology-enabled platforms to support efficient and sustainable food systems, today announced that it will host its virtual “Investor Day 2026 & Non-Deal Roadshow” on Monday, March 9, 2026 (U.S. Time) / Tuesday, March 10, 2026 (Asia Time).

Event Schedule

The virtual event will be accessible across multiple time zones to accommodate the Company’s global investor base:

New York (EDT): Monday, March 9, 2026 , from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM (GMT -04:00)

, from -04:00) Vancouver (PDT): Monday, March 9, 2026 , from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM (GMT -07:00)

, from -07:00) Hong Kong (HKT): Tuesday, March 10, 2026 , from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM (GMT+08:00)

Webcast and Dial-in Information

Investors, analysts, and media representatives are invited to join the meeting via Zoom or VooV Meeting (Tencent Meeting). Please use the following details to access the live event:

Option 1: Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 881 7820 5131

Passcode: 7324

Option 2: VooV Meeting (Tencent Meeting)

Meeting ID: 670-985-346

Passcode: 7324

Participants are encouraged to log in to the meeting 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure a timely connection.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s scheduled events and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Jiulong You Email: ir@pinnaclefoodinc.com

Phone: +1 (604) 727-7204

