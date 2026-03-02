Banyan Group Delivers Strong FY25 Results, Revenue up 25% on Record Residences Driver

Highlights FY25

Revenue increased by 25% Year-on-Year to S$477.4 million, driven by a record year in the Residences segment.

Core Operating Profit rose 59% to S$109.8 million.

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (“The Group”) delivered strong results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (“FY25”), with revenue rising 25% to $477.4 million and Core Operating Profit increasing 59% to S$109.8 million. Performance was driven primarily by the Residences segment, where revenue nearly doubled to S$197.6 million. The year was further supported by S$239.6 million in residences sales and 24 new agreements signed.

Key Financial Highlights

FY25 Results (in S$’ million):

FY25 FY24 Revenue 477.4 380.6 Core Operating Profit 109.8 69.0 Operating Profit[1] 126.0 103.2 PATMI[2] 42.5 42.1

“FY25 underscores the strength of our diversified portfolio and the scalability of our asset-light growth model,” said Eddy See, President and Chief Executive Officer, Banyan Group. “Reaching our 100-resort milestone signals the next phase of disciplined expansion as we enter new and meaningful markets. Guided by design excellence, responsible stewardship and a commitment to regenerative travel, we are focused on driving sustainable, purpose-driven growth while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Portfolio Expansion

As of today, Banyan Group operates 100 hotels and resorts, more than 140 spas and galleries, and over 20 branded residences in more than 20 countries. Notable additions in FY25 include the milestone opening of the Group’s 100th resort Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree and symbolic homecoming to Singapore.

In FY25, the Group expanded its branded residences portfolio with seven new sales launches. Ranked No. 1 in Asia by volume and fifth globally in branded residential development, Banyan Group continues to reinforce its position as a leading integrated hospitality and residential platform.

Notable launches included Banyan Tree Padilla Madrid Residences, its first residential development in Europe, located in Madrid’s Salamanca district within a restored 1948 architectural landmark. The Group also introduced Bellaguna, a new standalone residential brand designed for year-round living, with its inaugural project, Bellaguna Lake Residences Lotus.

Global Recognition Affirm Brand and Institutional Strength

In FY2025, Banyan Group received more than 400 awards worldwide, reflecting sustained excellence across governance, design, sustainability and brand equity.

The Group was awarded Gold for Best Risk Management at the Singapore Corporate Awards, underscoring the strength of its governance and enterprise risk framework. Internationally, it was admitted into the Design Power Index under the Social Impact of Design category for delivering measurable social and environmental outcomes through design.

Brand equity remained strong across key platforms, with Banyan Tree ranked No. 2 Best Hotel Brand in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, and Banyan Group named among the Top 10 Most Favourite Hotel Brands in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

Across the portfolio, the Group received 14 Michelin Keys and nine Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards. Notably, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree was named Top 10 Global Hotel (No. 5) by AHEAD 2025, along with three other wins for sustainability and design at the AHEAD Awards Asia, while Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe was recognised in Architectural Digest’s Great Design Hotel Awards.

Beyond hospitality operations, the Group was recognised as Thailand’s Most Awarded Developer for the second consecutive year, securing 13 accolades at the Asia-Pacific Property Awards 2025–26. The Banyan Spa & Wellbeing Academy also received the Outstanding Educational Institution Award 2025 from Thailand’s Ministry of Education.

[1] Operating Profit = EBITDA (Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation & amortisation). [2] PATMI = Profit after Tax and Minority Interests

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group (“Banyan Tree Holdings Limited” or the “Group” – SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans 100 hotels and resorts, over 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People” is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

