USS Returns This November, Uniting SEA’s Lifestyle, Fashion & Creative Communities with Malaysian Brands Joining the Line-up

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia-born lifestyle platform USS returns from 6-8 November 2026 at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC), Senayan, Jakarta, bringing together more than 300 participating brands, creators, and communities across fashion, art, music, design, and contemporary culture. Now recognised as Southeast Asia’s Curated Lifestyle Exhibition, USS continues to expand beyond its sneaker culture roots, providing a platform for independent labels, established brands, and creative communities to connect.



USS returns November 6–8 at JICC Senayan Hall A–B, Jakarta, bringing together more than 300 participants from Indonesia, across Southeast Asia, and beyond. The three-day event will feature exclusive releases, collaborative drops, and a diverse lineup of brands and experiences, highlighting the region’s dynamic streetwear, fashion, and creative culture.

This year’s edition will spotlight regional talent, including several Malaysian brands, reinforcing USS’s role in connecting creative communities across Southeast Asia. The programme will feature exclusive collaborations between Indonesian and regional labels, limited releases, and immersive visual installations created in collaboration with Satu Collective and Convert Textured.

The brand collaborations featured at USS 2026 are:

Against Lab (Malaysia) x Pot Meets Pop (Bandung)

Know Where (Thailand) x Pot Meets Pop (Bandung)

The Cap City (Malaysia) x SNSB (Bandung)

Stoned & Co (Malaysia) x TAGGED (Jakarta)

SBTG (Singapore) x Sepatu Kanky (Bandung)

Reflecting the platform’s continued evolution, Jeffry Jouw, CMO of USS Networks, shares, “USS is not just about bigger numbers, but about bringing something fresh every year, connecting creative players, and creating experiences that evolve with culture.”

USS 2026 will also feature 13 exclusive collaborations between Indonesian labels and creative partners. Selected collaborations include:

99clover x Hishiro (Jakarta)

Bettergoods (Jakarta) x Axel Shoes (Bandung)

Dust La Stella (Bogor) x Reude (Jakarta)

Morasea Watch (Jakarta) x Baskara Putra/Hindia (Indie-Pop Artist)

Maternal x Evil (Bandung)

Visitors can explore 25 exclusive fashion release line-ups from brands including HOTEL, Televisi Star, Layr, Manta Liberta, and Byeol. USS will also introduce Art Market and Design District, spotlighting artistic expression, design-led products, and independent creative businesses. Attendees can enjoy discounts of up to 80%, access a mystery box programme for eligible spenders, and enter raffle draws for prizes worth over IDR 60 million. Terms and conditions apply; further details will be announced by the organizer.

Tickets for USS 2026:

Regular Ticket: IDR 70,000 per ticket (IDR 200,000 for 4 tickets)

IDR 70,000 per ticket (IDR 200,000 for 4 tickets) BRImo Promotional Ticket: IDR 50,000 per ticket

IDR 50,000 per ticket Tier Zero (VIP Pass): IDR 300,000 per ticket (IDR 500,000 for 2 tickets) – includes VIP Lounge access & exclusive products from participating brands

Follow USS on Instagram at @u.s.s. for the program details. Brands interested in participating can also find tenant submission details here.

About USS

USS, part of USS Networks, is a lifestyle event connecting brands and communities through contemporary popular culture. Founded in 2017 by Sayed Muhammad and Jeffry Jouw as Urban Sneaker Society, it has evolved from a Jakarta sneaker gathering into a platform spanning fashion, art, collectibles, automotive culture, music and more.

In 2022, USS expanded beyond sneakers to embrace a broader lifestyle and cultural landscape. Its 2025 edition featured 302+ tenants, welcomed over 50,000 visitors in three days, and delivered 71 exclusive releases, 19 brand collaborations and 52 single drops, generating over IDR 23 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV).

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