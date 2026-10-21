JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global cloud communications platform Infobip strengthens its collaboration with Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing (YIMM) to transform customer engagement through WhatsApp-powered conversational experiences designed to drive stronger personalization and faster customer interactions.



Infobip and Yamaha Power Conversational Customer Engagement in Indonesia’s Automotive Sector

As Indonesia’s consumers increasingly adopt digital-first purchasing behaviors, Yamaha Indonesia is evolving how it connects with customers across the buying journey. Today’s motorcycle buyers often research products through Yamaha’s social media, websites, and video reviews on YouTube before visiting dealerships, raising expectations for brands to deliver fast, seamless, and highly personalized communication.

For more than two years, Infobip has supported Yamaha Indonesia in building connected customer engagement strategies that integrate WhatsApp across the company’s wider digital ecosystem, including its websites, social media platforms, and customer touchpoints. The collaboration reflects the growing importance of conversational messaging in Indonesia.

With more than 75% of Yamaha Indonesia’s consumers actively using WhatsApp, the platform has become central to the company’s customer communication strategy. Yamaha has also expanded its use of WhatsApp into large-scale public activations such as Pekan Raya Jakarta (PRJ), where thousands of daily visitors scanned QR codes to access interactive WhatsApp experiences. Through these journeys, visitors could complete surveys and profiling questions, participate in gamified activities, and receive prizes, enabling Yamaha Indonesia to better understand customer intent while delivering more engaging and personalized brand interactions.

With Infobip’s technology, expertise, and support, Yamaha Indonesia has enhanced its ability to deliver personalized conversations, improve lead capture and follow-up, support remarketing initiatives, and create more meaningful customer interactions that extend beyond brand awareness to business impact.

“Customer expectations in Indonesia’s automotive market are evolving, particularly around speed, convenience, and personalization. What makes this collaboration impactful is Yamaha Indonesia’s commitment to creating connected experiences across the entire customer journey. Together, we are enabling more dynamic and scalable conversations that help turn engagement into measurable business value,” said Kukuh Prayogi, Enterprise Business Director at Infobip (Indonesia).

“At Yamaha Motor Indonesia, we believe digital engagement should enhance every stage of the customer journey. Working with Infobip has helped us create more connected and responsive communications that meet customers where they are, through the channels they trust most. As customer expectations continue to evolve, this collaboration enables us to stay closer to our customers and deliver experiences that are more relevant, timely, and meaningful,” said Adita, Digital Customer Experience Manager at PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing.

Infobip and Yamaha Indonesia will continue enhancing automation, chatbot experiences, and personalized communication journeys to further elevate customer engagement across Indonesia’s automotive sector.

Learn more about the collaboration on our website: https://bit.ly/4zD1EMc.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and CTO Izabel Jelenić.

Recent recognitions include:

Infobip ranked #16 in Fortune’s Europe’s Most Innovative Companies 2026 (June 2026), up from its inaugural #68 ranking in 2025.

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026)

Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026)

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar™: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

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