Waterdrop Wins 2025 Global Best Case Brands Award, Empowering Inclusive Protection Through Technological Innovation

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) was honored with the Global Best Case Brands Award at the 3rd International Conference on Management Change and Sustainable Development (MC&SD). Selected from more than 100 nominated companies, Waterdrop stood out for its significant contributions and innovative practices in advancing inclusive protection. The conference was hosted by Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics (JUFE) and organized by its School of Business Administration.



Nearly 300 industry experts, researchers, and business leaders from North America, Europe, and Asia—spanning management, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development—took part in a series of conference sessions centered on the theme “AI Development and Enterprise Continuous Innovation.”

Co-hosted by the International Case Research Association (ICRA) and the Canada China Business Council (CCBC), the Global Best Case Brands Award aims to recognize companies that have made outstanding contributions to business case research and case-based teaching, as well as those demonstrating strong international impact. Prof. William Wei, President of ICRA and Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics at Algoma University in Canada, outlined the award’s evaluation criteria and selection process. The award was jointly presented to the winning companies by Que Shandong, Vice President of JUFE and Mike Annett, Associate Dean of the School of Business, MacEwan University, Canada.



Founded in 2016, Waterdrop Inc. is a leading insurance technology and healthcare platform in China. Anchored in its mission of “harnessing internet-based technologies to make insurance and healthcare accessible for all and to protect millions of families,” the company is committed to delivering comprehensive insurance and health-protection solutions to its users. Its business portfolio includes Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace, E-Find, Waterdrop Financial, and Lugo Visa, creating a diversified service ecosystem that combines medical fundraising, insurance technology, and healthcare services.

Since 2019, Waterdrop has been exploring the use of AI to address the limited availability of suitable insurance offerings, investing nearly RMB 300 million annually in technology R&D. In 2024, the company’s proprietary GuardianShuishou LLM completed algorithm filing with the Cyberspace Administration of China and secured multiple patents for large-model development. As of the end of 2024, Waterdrop had filed 48 patents associated with its foundation model, with more than 100 AI-related patents granted overall.

The GuardianShuishou LLM provides insurance agents, brokers, and policyholders with more professional, accurate, and easy-to-understand recommendations, enhancing capabilities and boosting efficiency across the entire insurance value chain. At the same time, Waterdrop continues to focus on the differentiated protection needs of seniors, individuals with pre-existing conditions, and pregnant women and infants. By launching inclusive products such as Jiehaoyun and Kanbingbao, the company has enhanced the accessibility and affordability of insurance coverage. A case in point is products designed for individuals with pre-existing conditions: In 2025, Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace introduced 214 such offerings, including 34 first-of-their-kind product types in China and 37 options that require no health declaration. On average, a new pre-existing-condition product was launched every 1.14 days, enabling Waterdrop to build a portfolio of innovative insurance products tailored to individuals with health challenges. This ensures that consumers of different ages and varying health conditions can access insurance coverage suited to their needs.

Meanwhile, to support inclusive protection, Waterdrop has also built a critical bridge for serious-illness assistance through its Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding platform. Patients can initiate medical fundraising campaigns and share them across social networks such as WeChat, enabling donors to provide support quickly and easily. As of June 2025, approximately 480 million people had collectively contributed about RMB 70 billion to more than 3.54 million patients with major illnesses via Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding. Every 53 seconds, a new family launches a fundraising campaign on the platform, and every second, nine people make a donation. Behind each fundraising campaign, an average of seven Waterdrop crowdfunding staff members provide dedicated support.

Winning the Global Best Case Brands Award once again highlights the research value of Waterdrop’s innovative business model. Looking ahead, Waterdrop will continue to focus on inclusive protection, create greater value for people, and deepen its AI-driven strategy. The company is committed to becoming a global, technology-driven leader in financial and healthcare services, contributing to a better quality of life for all.

