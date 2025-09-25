World Rivers Day: Agoda Highlights Asia’s Most Captivating Waterways

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In honor of World Rivers Day on September 25, digital travel platform Agoda unveils a curated list of must-visit river destinations across Asia. These unique waterways offer travelers unforgettable backdrops that transform with the seasons, offering ever-changing vistas and a multitude of Instagrammable photo opportunities.

More than just scenic landscapes, rivers serve as unique gateways to local life and nature. They typically host unique attractions such as night markets, festivals, and riverside cafés, offering an authentic taste of the regional culture and traditions.

Agoda has curated a guide to breathtaking yet lesser-known river destinations sure to sail onto every traveler’s bucket list:

Perfume River, Hue ( Vietnam )

The Perfume River streams past Hue’s historic monuments and lush green landscapes. Its name comes from the fragrant flowers that drift into its waters, contributing to a peaceful and romantic mood. Visitors can explore the ancient citadel, royal tombs, and pagodas that line the riverbanks, experiencing the rich history and culture of Vietnam . Pamba River , Alleppey ( India ):

Dubbed the “ Venice of the East,” Alleppey is famed for its intricate network of backwaters and houseboat cruises. The landscape is adorned with coconut groves and paddy fields, offering a peaceful escape into nature. Nearby, the town of Kumarakom is home to Vembanad Lake, where travelers can observe diverse birdlife, including many migratory species, making it a haven for bird watchers. Kali Biru , Raja Ampat ( Indonesia )

In the heart of Raja Ampat, Kali Biru , meaning “Blue River,” flows through dense rainforests and is distinguished by its remarkably clear, blue waters. The surrounding region is celebrated for its rich marine biodiversity, making it a paradise for nature lovers who can enjoy breathtaking views and unique wildlife encounters. Kiso River, Gifu ( Japan )

Gliding through the scenic landscapes of Gifu, the Kiso River is renowned for its traditional cormorant fishing and picturesque boat rides. The river is bordered by forests and historic towns, including the charming former post town of Magome, part of the Nakasendo Trail. The region offers fascinating cultural immersion and resplendent seasonal displays of cherry blossoms and autumn leaves. Malacca River ( Malaysia )

The Malacca River curves through the historic city of Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The river is lined with colorful buildings and lively street art, offering a glimpse into the city’s colonial past. Travelers can enjoy a leisurely river cruise, exploring the blend of Portuguese, Dutch, and British influences that define this cultural melting pot. Nan River, Phitsanulok ( Thailand )

The Nan River passes through the heart of Phitsanulok, a city known for its historical and cultural significance. The riverbanks are home to bustling night markets and traditional Thai temples, including the renowned Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat, home to the revered golden Phra Buddha Chinnarat—one of Thailand’s most exquisite Buddha images.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President of Supply at Agoda, said, “Rivers have a way of connecting us to the heart of a destination. From Vietnam’s fragrant and romantic Perfume River to Indonesia’s brilliantly blue Kali Biru, each river tells its own story of culture, history, and natural beauty. Whether you’re seeking adventure or tranquility, Agoda makes it easy to explore Asia’s most wonderful river destinations with unbeatable offers.”

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app to start planning an unforgettable river escape. Visit Agoda.com for more information.

