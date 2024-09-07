You’ll never want your shower to end with these 9 accessories, all under $20

One of life’s great pleasures is winding down with a nice shower after a long day. But what if your water pressure is wimpy, shampoo bottles are everywhere and the shower floor is slippery? Yeah, not so relaxing after all. But all of these inconveniences have simple solves, and we’ve rounded ’em up right here.

Take this high-pressure showerhead, for instance. It’ll improve water flow and is a cinch to install. And as far as clutter is concerned? We found a sleek set of adhesive shelves and a clever shower curtain lined with pockets to keep things tidy. Oh, and this nonslip loofah-esque mat will prevent you from sliding around (and feels like a dream against your feet). Keep scrolling to see how else you can give your shower an easy upgrade — nothing on this list tops $20!

Amazon Swapping a sad trickle of water for a vigorous stream is arguably the best upgrade a shower can get — and this top-selling showerhead makes it easy. It has five different spray modes including rain, massage and mist, so you’ll be able to customize your H2O pressure to your liking. Plus, it doesn’t require any tools and can be installed in a minute, according to the manufacturer. “My girlfriend and I recently stayed at a luxury hotel we could barely afford and the shower was so amazing there that I had to call the hotel to find out the brand of showerhead,” explained a fan. “Needless to say, it was prohibitively expensive, so I decided to try this one, and it did not disappoint! The pressure, settings and flow are all phenomenal, I can’t recommend this product enough.” $16 at Amazon

Amazon Get ready for a blissful bathing sesh, thanks to this genius scrubber that can be mounted on the wall to scratch your back or placed on the floor to massage your feet. Not only will it feel like heaven, its bristles will also help clean hard-to-reach places, like between your toes, without you needing to bend over. “This scrubber works great for cleaning my feet,” raved a shopper. “The gazillion little silicone bristles provide a gentle scrub to clean my toes, heels and instep. The suction cups provide a firm grip to the tub so I am safe to stand on the scrubber. I have also placed it on the shower wall to see if it could be used effectively to scrub my back. It can. It seems to be made well. I anticipate getting several years of use from it.” $7 at Amazon

Amazon Loofahs aren’t just for hanging in the shower. Get a load of this cushy mat, which was inspired by those bouncy cleaning accessories. Your feet will be treated to a massage-like sensation while being spared from cold tub or tile floors. It has a nonslip backing, plus all of those little drain holes help water flow through, allowing it to dry more quickly. “I needed a mat I could trust not to cause me to slip and fall, and this one is the absolute best!” exclaimed an enthusiast. “It stays put, plus you get the soles of your feet massaged. I just roll it up, after use, to dry. No more suction cups to mildew. I will definitely buy again!” $10 at Amazon

Amazon A shower floor that isn’t littered with bottles? Yes, please! Imagine how much more pleasant washing your hair will be when you’re not constantly tripping over toiletries. This wildly popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that’s a lot of conditioner) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes to neatly corral all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesives to stick ’em on the wall. “I hated the containers that hung from your shower head,” said a shopper. “They were often clunky and not very spacious, so I looked into this alternative. So glad I made the purchase. Completely transforms the showering dynamic. Everything is organized and there’s plenty of space to spare. It looks very minimalistic but gives the shower a really nice modern look.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon Want to keep your shower walls clear? This ingenious shower liner has built-in pockets to tidy up your bath products. There are nine mesh cubbies in assorted sizes, and each one can hold about a pound. Yeah, we wish we’d invented it too. “I live in an apartment with one of those pre-fab showers,” wrote a buyer. “This shower curtain is great because it helps keep the actual shower corners clean and neat. I keep my products on the inside, where I can get what I need when I am in the shower. If it goes bad in a year, I will easily buy another. To me, the pure convenience of its space-saving capabilities is perfect. If you have a tiny apartment bathroom like I do, this will make your shower or bath more luxurious-feeling.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon While this waterproof phone holder probably won’t be great for your water bill, it’ll certainly make your shower experience all the more enjoyable. Now you’ll be able to watch movies and TV shows while shampooing your hair, and because it comes with an adhesive mount, it couldn’t be easier to attach to the wall. It’s even got a touchscreen so you can switch between shows — dangerous, I tell ya! “Best purchase ever,” wrote a buyer. “I love reading in the shower after work, and this thing has helped me out so much. It is durable, the adhesive is great and the touchscreen works flawlessly. 10/10 recommend.” $13 at Amazon

Amazon Singing in the shower is better when you have actual music to back you up. This little speaker provides just that, and you don’t have to worry about getting it wet because it’s water-resistant. It works within 33 feet of whatever device it’s paired with, and you’ll get up to 6 hours of playtime via its rechargeable battery. Tell your significant other they’ve been warned — shower karaoke is on. “This thing is awesome!” gushed a fan. “I pair it to my iPhone and it takes one or two seconds to link up … The phone can be 20 feet away in the next room and it’s no problem. … The sound volume is loud and clear, which is needed since the shower is loud. The controls are easy to manage, and you can easily change the volume or skip the song. The suction cup holds very well on the glass shower door. I have had it for five months and have only had to charge it once or twice. I don’t use it every day, and my showers are short, but I am sure that the battery life is good.” $14 at Amazon

Amazon Pair that new shower liner with this waffle-weave beauty to instantly give your shower a more luxe appearance. Its waterproof coating helps repel moisture and the weighted hem keeps it from swishing all around. You might not be able to stay in a hotel every night, but at least your shower will look like it’s from one. “Beautiful,” swooned a reviewer. “This shower curtain is so pretty and gives the bathroom a spa-like feel. The waffle pattern is very nice and the material is just heavy enough to hang perfectly.” $16 at Amazon

Amazon Bath bombs might be common gifts, but there’s nothing that says you can’t reward yourself with these sensory steamers. This No. 1 bestselling pack is made with natural essential oils to fill your bathroom with the fresh, calming scent of lavender. Just pop one into the tub and it’ll release its aroma while the water melts it away. “I love that these are individually sealed so they don’t start degrading once the bag is opened,” shared a reviewer. “It smells so good and lasts 20 minutes for me. It makes a normal shower a luxurious, spa-like experience.” $15 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

View comments

Source