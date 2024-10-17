Thursday, October 17, 2024
Google search engine
HomeMedia News136th Canton Fair Showcases Surge in Smart and Sustainable Home Appliances
Media News

136th Canton Fair Showcases Surge in Smart and Sustainable Home Appliances

admin
By admin
0
2

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The first phase of the 136th Canton Fair, being held from October 15-19, is underway. The Electronics & Appliance Category features over 3,000 exhibitors, with a total of 193,700 products uploaded to the online platform which marks a 47.41% increase compared to the previous session.

The fair highlights industry breakthroughs and trends towards new companies, products, technologies, and business models. In the home appliances exhibition section, Galanz, a key exhibitor, is showcasing over 200 products across more than 10 categories, including integrated appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and smart home solutions. “At this session, Galanz’s exhibition booth is the largest it has ever been,” a Galanz representative stated.

An array of new smart home appliances for everyday living has caught the attention of global buyers. Guangzhou Mianhong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is showcasing smart TVs with features including voice control and facial recognition. These TVs cater to diverse needs, from high-definition movies and 3A games to video calls and online education, all with superior visual and audio quality.

Olansi Health Industry Co., Ltd. is presenting its new water purification coffee machine, which combines water purification and coffee brewing, catering to the need for quick, clean water and tasty coffee for busy workers. Meanwhile, EKO Development Limited’s sensor trash can, featuring smart sorting and ozone disinfection, has also gained significant interest as EKO aims to enhance home aesthetics and convenience, transforming trash cans into more than just waste disposal tools.

Zhejiang Crossbow Brand Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. brings a bladeless purification fan that combines a fan, purifier, and smart control. Featuring a brushless DC motor and innovative air duct design, it consumes less than 35W. This uniquely designed, high-performance fan also won the gold at the Canton Fair Design Award.

According to General Administration of Customs of the PRC, home appliance exports from China jumped 14.7 percent in the first eight months of 2024. This growth highlights the success of Chinese smart manufacturing companies in meeting market demand and driving product innovation. With new technologies, China has emerged as a leader in “quality manufacturing”. And the Canton Fair is always a vital platform for demonstrating the global competitiveness of Chinese manufacturers and boosting the resilience of supply chains worldwide.

For more information about Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Source

Previous article
DUBAI WATCH WEEK’S HOROLOGY FORUM SET TO PREMIERE IN HONG KONG, CELEBRATING THE ESSENCE OF HOROLOGY AT ITS FINEST FROM 22ND -24TH OCTOBER
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024