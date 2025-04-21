2025 BEJF Xishuangbanna International Electronic Music Festival and Southeast Asian Cultural Celebration to Ignite Global Festive Fever

JINGHONG, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In May, Xishuangbanna is set to become the global spotlight for music and culture. Hosted by Xishuangbanna Lizhong Culture Media Co., Ltd., the 2025 BEJF Xishuangbanna International Electronic Music Festival will be held from May 1 to 3 at the Xishuangbanna Ethnic Sports Stadium. Taking place in the heart of the tropical rainforest, the event will present an unprecedented eco-style, trend-setting music festival, and is expected to be one of the most unmissable electronic music events of 2025.



BEJF Official Key Visual

The festival integrates the vibrant atmosphere of traditional culture with the high-energy rhythms of modern electronic music, merging natural ecology, ethnic heritage, and technological trends. Using music as its core medium and electronic sound as its outward expression, BEJF is committed to redefining the spirit of Southeast Asian celebration. More than 20,000 attendees will witness a grand fusion of tradition and future, nature and technology, the East and the world.

In terms of lineup, top-tier DJs from around the globe will gather, including several from the DJ Mag Top 100 and artists from internationally renowned labels. Featured performers include Dutch duo Yellow Claw; Ummet Ozcan, the Dutch producer known for pioneering throat singing in electronic music through his track “Xanadu”; global dance music icon Quintino; well-known Dutch producer Jay Hardway; emerging Dutch artist Lavern, performing in China for the first time; the electronic duo LUSU; and French house representative Hugo Cantarra. In addition, multiple Chinese DJs and producers will also perform on stage in Xishuangbanna.

Tickets are now officially on sale through Damai, Showstart, Maoyan, Piaoxingqiu, and Douyin Live Events via their websites, apps, or mini-programs.

It is worth noting that, thanks to China’s 144-hour visa-free transit policy for ASEAN countries, international visitors can enter with ease and fully enjoy this globally energized electronic music celebration. Xishuangbanna offers convenient transportation, with direct access via air and high-speed rail. Most Southeast Asian countries are just 3 to 4 hours away, while seamless transit is available for travelers from Europe and North America.

Xishuangbanna is home to China’s most well-preserved tropical rainforest ecosystem and is known as the “Kingdom of Flora and Fauna” and the “World Gene Pool.” The region’s diverse ethnic groups have created rich cultural traditions through centuries of ingenuity, including rainforest culture, Pu’er tea culture, Dai medicine, water culture, agricultural heritage, and distinctive folk customs. The area is well connected, with convenient access by air and rail, making it easily reachable from across Southeast Asia and beyond.

The festival will feature an awe-inspiring “Rainforest War Elephant Totem” stage, with a massive central elephant sculpture offering a powerful visual and auditory impact. The venue will include various thematic zones, including an electronic dance arena, an ethnic culture exhibition area, and a technology interaction experience zone.

The 2025 BEJF Xishuangbanna International Electronic Music Festival will be held from May 1 to 3. Music fans from around the world are invited to gather in this tropical celebration of rhythm and energy, embarking on a magical journey into the heart of electronic sound.