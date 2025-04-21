Tuesday, April 22, 2025
No tariff-triggered turbulence in travel so far, says MakeMyTrip CEO

Rajesh Magow, CEO of online travel aggregator MakeMyTrip, remains unfazed by tariffs and market volatility, contending that travel demand will hold steady with a resilient mid- to long-term outlook.

04:44

Mon, Apr 21 20254:53 AM EDT

Source

