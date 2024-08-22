A Golden Autumn Falls on Shanghai Disney Resort with Duffy Month, Halloween, and a Season of Holiday Celebrations

Enjoy all things Duffy and Friends, a new Mid-Autumn Festival surprise, and a spook-tacular Halloween, including the first “Howl-o-ween” celebration at Zootopia

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Autumn is truly a golden season for visiting Shanghai Disney Resort, with a rich offering of seasonal experiences and stories waiting for guests to explore. Beginning in September, Shanghai Disney Resort is kicking off the season with Duffy Month, bringing with it a new Mid-Autumn Festival surprise with local Shanghai characteristics. The seasonal activities will be followed by a wicked-fun Halloween celebration featuring the first Zootopia “Howl-o-ween”, an elevated Halloween Spook-tacular, and much more excitement. With exclusive merchandise, delicious seasonal food and drinks, and refreshing autumn activities in Disneytown, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the pleasures of fall at Shanghai Disney Resort.

From Mid-Autumn Festival and Shanghai Tourism Festival in September, to the October Golden Week holiday and Double Ninth Festival, autumn is packed with a variety of festive surprises to discover across Shanghai Disney Resort. It’s the perfect time for families to venture outdoors and create magical memories together. In celebration of the Golden Week national holiday, from October 1 to 3, a special castle projection featuring fireworks will be presented after the iconic nighttime spectacular “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration,” at Shanghai Disneyland.

*The presentation of the show may be impacted due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions. For example, during poor weather including but not limited to high wind, poor air quality, heavy fog and/or lightning, we may adjust or remove the fireworks effect, or temporarily delay or cancel the show.

Gather with friends to enjoy a Chinese style Duffy Month

Duffy Month is returning to Shanghai Disney Resort from September 1 to 30, 2024, with a lineup of heartwarming surprises. With Mid-Autumn Festival falling in the middle of Duffy Month this year, Duffy and Friends have been inspired to learn a range of traditional Chinese skills. They invite guests and Duffy fans from near and far to embark on a journey of discovery and exploration of these new ventures together.

This love of Chinese traditions has also inspired a brand-new wardrobe for Duffy and Friends, filled with beautiful outfits adorned with flower and bird motifs like osmanthus flowers, lotus flowers, and peacocks. Guests will be able to see these dreamlike outfits throughout Duffy Month, during meetings, and in the spectacular “Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends” show, which this year will take to its new home in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will also join the show wearing their new elegant outfits featuring Chinese auspicious patterns.

During Mid-Autumn Festival, a brand-new surprise awaits guests, helping them celebrate one of the most important traditional festivals with a local Shanghai touch. In collaboration with the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, from September 15 to September 17, 2024, during the last “Enjoy the Moon with Duffy and Friends” show of the day, the resort will present a special moment to mark the holiday and elevate the festive atmosphere to new heights. A young actress from the legendary theater will take to the stage to perform Duffy Month’s theme song, “Let’s Get Together,” using Shanghainese dialect, mixed with unique Huju rhythm. Creatively fusing Disney storytelling with local traditional arts, this Duffy Month-exclusive experience is an unmissable taste of the local art form and will make for a truly authentic and unforgettable Mid-Autumn Festival celebration for guests of all ages.

All throughout Duffy Month, guests will have plenty of opportunities to immerse themselves in the heartwarming story of Duffy and Friends. From the adorable Duffy floral to charming photo walls and miniature sets for posing with Duffy plushes around Mickey Avenue, every decoration is a picture-worthy delight just waiting to be discovered!

Then on September 29, the entire resort will join together to wish a very happy third anniversary to LinaBell. All guests are invited to join the celebrations as LinaBell welcomes all to Mickey Avenue at the entry portal, and leads the Mickey’s Storybook Express parade as the Grand Marshal in a can’t miss appearance.

Throughout September, guests will be able to find Duffy Month magic across a treasure trove of seasonal specialties brimming with the enchanting flavors of autumn:

The air is fragrant with osmanthus, while the palate is delighted by the sweetness of persimmon in a tantalizing array of delectable desserts, such as Osmanthus Flavored Milkshake and Persimmon Mousse Cake at CookieAnn Bakery Café, and the Disney LinaBell Waffle with Persimmon & Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream at Il Paperino.

Guests can also dine at the Royal Banquet Hall with the return of the fan-favorite Duffy and Friends Themed Afternoon Tea, while a new autumn-winter à la carte menu to be launched at the restaurant in late September will showcase the rich and diverse flavors that the season has to offer. All month long, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel’s Lumière’s Kitchen will also be serving up an autumn-themed dinner buffet with lovely treats to help guests round off a magical day.

Duffy fans are in for a treat with a new series of collectable merchandise:

The latest 2024 Mid-Autumn Duffy and Friends Collection will see all seven Duffy and Friends plushes wearing Chinese-style costumes, featuring lotus flowers, persimmons, and Chinese lattice window designs. The collection also features items that celebrate the essence of Chinese traditions, including the delightful Mid-Autumn Duffy and Friends Mooncake Set, perfect for families and friends to enjoy together while honoring the festival’s cherished customs. More details about the collection will be announced at a later date through the resort’s official communications channels.

will see all seven Duffy and Friends plushes wearing Chinese-style costumes, featuring lotus flowers, persimmons, and Chinese lattice window designs. The collection also features items that celebrate the essence of Chinese traditions, including the delightful Mid-Autumn Duffy and Friends Mooncake Set, perfect for families and friends to enjoy together while honoring the festival’s cherished customs. More details about the collection will be announced at a later date through the resort’s official communications channels. In the 2024 Mid-Autumn Mickey and Friends Collection set to launch on August 27 , Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are looking majestic in their traditional Mid-Autumn outfits in a limited-edition plush set, while the cheeky chipmunk duo Chip ‘ n ‘ Dale have transformed into moon rabbits across plushes , a plush keychain set, and home décor.

Show your wicked fun side this Halloween with the first-ever Zootopia “Howl-o-ween”, elevated Spook-tacular and more

As October rolls in and the nights get longer, it can only mean one thing: Halloween has arrived! From October 4 through November 2, 2024, guests can enjoy an entire month of endless opportunities to get dressed up and show their wicked side!

For the first time ever, the world’s first and only land inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Zootopia in Shanghai Disneyland, is hosting its own celebrations with the inaugural “Howl-o-ween” festival. “Zootizens” can celebrate this special occasion by ‘turning’ into other species and letting out happy howls. Guests are invited to show off their playful side and indulge in a range of themed experiences and products designed exclusively for Zootopia.

Mickey and Friends, together with Duffy and Friends, will embrace the season’s traditions by donning their new outfits for the occasion. Winnie the Pooh and his friends will also join the festivities, dressing to impress guests in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Guests are also in for an extra eerie experience, as classic and new Halloween entertainment conjures up a wicked atmosphere throughout the entire season:

The Villain’s Club new show : At the Pepsi E-Stage in Tomorrowland, guests can enjoy a brand-new show – “The Villains Club,” featuring music, dancers, and special appearances by two iconic Disney Villains: Cruella de Vil and Gaston.

: At the Pepsi E-Stage in Tomorrowland, guests can enjoy a brand-new show – “The Villains Club,” featuring music, dancers, and special appearances by two iconic Disney Villains: and Gaston. More opportunities to meet Disney Villains : Guests will have the opportunity to meet more Disney Villains throughout the Halloween season, with additional new locations for greetings. This year will also see Dr. Facilier , Lady Tremaine and her daughters Anastasia and Drizella join the festive Villain Balcony Walk.

Facilier Tremaine Drizella All-time Halloween favorites are back : Donald’s Halloween Treat Cavalcade and Treasure Cove Ghost Pirates: “A Trial of Darkness” will be returning, providing guests with non-stop thrills during every visit.

The Coco-themed area returns : From October 11 to November 7 , the Coco-themed area returns, where guests can sing along with Miguel from the Pixar Animation Studios film in Adventure Isle.

From the end of October, the iconic Halloween Spook-tacular returns to mark the pinnacle of the spooky celebrations. Running for an incredible five days from October 25 to October 26 and October 31 to November 2, this year’s Spook-tacular will give guests even more opportunities to dress up and enjoy the party as more party zones bring the Halloween excitement, including the first-ever Spook-tacular party zone in Zootopia! The Halloween thrills continue as guests have the opportunity to meet more beloved villains at various locations across the park. When night falls, after the “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration,” the Halloween Villains Castle Celebration transforms into a stunning showcase of Disney Villains, captivating guests with its enchanting displays and thrilling atmosphere.

All Halloween, devilishly delicious food and drinks can be found across the resort, including a selection of treats such as black churros, black burger buns, and freshly baked black sesame egg tart. Pumpkin, another essential flavor of the season, will also feature through creamy and thick pumpkin soup, to pumpkin-themed sandwiches, pretzels, and pizza. The rich, warm flavors of the pumpkin-based delicacies will remind guests of family gatherings, cooler days, and the changing colors of nature. Guests can also look forward to special Halloween set menus at the Royal Banquet Hall as well as Aurora in Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, featuring fun and frightful dishes that perfectly fit the thrilling vibe of the celebrations.

Guests can also bring the eerie atmosphere home with new merchandise collections featuring a variety of Disney characters. From Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends, to Winnie the Pooh and his friends, as well as Disney Villains and more, the new merchandise is guaranteed to enrich guests’ collections.

The Halloween excitement continues in Disneytown, where classic experiences return to serve up a scare or two! Listening to the spellbinding tales of the Lost Souls or greeting the roguish Magic Mirror is sure to send a shiver down the spine, while the bewitching tunes of The Ghost Band and the haunting dances of the Frightfully Fun Dance Party will transfix the souls of all guests into joining the song and dance. For more spooky fun, the Disneytown Halloween Tour offers an exclusive experience for children to DIY their very own Halloween face painting just in time for the Trick-or-Treat Parade, or head over to the Halloween Market where snacks and goods are waiting to tempt the faint of heart.

Make it a truly golden season with autumn specialties and exclusive offers

This autumn, young explorers can learn more about the natural world at this special time of year by joining a Wishing Star Park Adventure, or discover the ancient Chinese art form of shadow puppetry in a new Mickey & Friends Travel Around China shadow puppet show, set to launch on September 6 in Disneytown.

Guests can also take advantage of a special staycation package to make the most of their visit:

Duffy fans will find themselves in cuddly heaven with the Disney Dream Vacation – Duffy and Friends Package. Available to purchase from August 22 to September 26, 2024 , and valid from September 1 to September 29, 2024 , this immersive staycation includes one night stay at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel with an adorable LinaBell themed overlay, plus breakfast and dinner for two adults at Lumière’s Kitchen, two one-day dated park tickets, and two coupons for in-park dining at select quick service restaurants.

With a wide range of seasonal experiences, special celebrations and festive activities, there is no other place like Shanghai Disney Resort to fully enjoy the magic of autumn this year!

*The above-mentioned shows may be impacted due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions. For example, during poor weather including but not limited to rain, high wind, poor air quality, heavy fog and/or lightning, we may temporarily delay or cancel the shows.

