A Grassroots Tournament and a Celebration for All

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online: On September 11, Shenyang faced Changchun in the first leg of the Northeast Super League semifinals at Tiexi Stadium. The match sparked football fever across Shenyang, in China’s Liaoning Province.

The 2026 Northeast City Football League, popularly dubbed the “Northeast Super League,” jointly launched by China’s Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is the country’s first regional intercity football league. The league’s 390 amateur players come from all walks of life. True to its grassroots spirit, the Northeast Super League puts ordinary people center stage, turning football into a celebration for all.

Tickets cost 19.9 yuan. Since the league began on May 23, demand for tickets in Shenyang has kept rising, with a record 100,000-plus people vying for tickets to a single match. During the regular season, Shenyang set up 141 public viewing sites in shopping areas and eateries, covering every district, county and county-level city in the municipality. Fans gathered there to watch livestreamed matches.

Through media coverage, livestreams and fan activities, Shenyang has made the league a citywide celebration, drawing many visitors to its sights and food. Match tickets offer discounts on dining and entertainment, inviting visitors to explore the history of Shenyang Imperial Palace, discover the city’s industrial heritage and enjoy local life in the lanes around 400-year-old Zhongjie Street.

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