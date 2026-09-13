Cruise passengers erupt over ‘rude’ luggage habit that sharply divides travelers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cruise passengers are debating a heated topic among vacation travelers who take to the ocean.

Does bringing luggage into crowded ship elevators cross a major etiquette line, especially on hectic disembarkation mornings?

Those carrying their own bags often depend on elevators to move between decks as thousands of passengers prepare to leave the ship. Now, social media posts are fueling a broader argument over whether squeezing suitcases into packed elevators is practical or just plain rude.

OUTRAGED CRUISE PASSENGERS SOUND OFF ABOUT ‘IMMENSE DISAPPOINTMENT’ AFTER ABRUPT CANCELLATION

Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert based in Texas, said passengers can bring luggage into elevators, though they should be considerate of the limited space.

“When it comes to traveling, space is a priority,” Gottsman told Fox News Digital. “You always have to think about the people that are going to be around you.”

Gottsman said passengers can leave larger suitcases outside their cabin the night before for crew members to collect.

“When possible, it’s always best to keep your suitcases to a minimum when getting on a crowded cruise ship elevator,” she said.

MAJOR AIRLINE ROASTS PASSENGERS WHO JUMP UP RIGHT AFTER LANDING, IGNITING FIERCE BACKLASH

Passengers who prefer to carry their own luggage can do so, she added, but should be prepared to manage it themselves.

Cruise lines also have their own procedures for handling bags.

Carnival Cruise Line states on its website that checked baggage service during embarkation ends two hours before a ship’s scheduled sailing time.

“Guests arriving after this time will be responsible for taking their bags on board,” the cruise line states.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Planning ahead is especially important on busy embarkation and disembarkation days, Gottsman said.

“We know when we’re getting off a cruise ship, it’s going to be busy,” she said. “Everyone is getting off the same cruise ship. So you have to plan in advance.”

She advised passengers to let others exit before boarding and wait for another elevator if one is already packed.

“Don’t just charge on with your luggage,” Gottsman said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Passengers with mobility issues should also be given priority, while those with extra luggage should be prepared to wait, she added.

The issue recently surfaced on Reddit after a first-time cruiser said the traveler and partner were scoffed at by another passenger while taking an elevator from Deck 14 to Deck 5 with their rolling suitcases.

Many cruisers defended the couple — arguing that elevators are often the most practical option for passengers carrying luggage across multiple decks.

“I always hand-roll my luggage off. I always use the elevator,” one Reddit user wrote. “I’m not hauling my bags up and down stairs.”

Another commenter asked, “How else would you get your luggage down that many decks?”

Said another person, “People find any reason to complain [about] a ship elevator. My mom was on a scooter [due to] her bad back/knees, and people were so rude to her at the elevators.”

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Yet another person chimed in, “The rudeness always seems higher on disembarkation day. You didn’t do anything wrong. I would only use the stairs if it was a flight or two just to save time, otherwise I would definitely use it.”

“Be cognizant of others and make space when you can,” one commenter wrote.

Other cruisers said bringing luggage into an elevator is fine as long as passengers remain considerate of those around them.

“You can absolutely use the elevators, just be cognizant of others and make space when you can,” one commenter wrote.

Some disagreed, arguing that using the ship’s luggage service can make departure easier for everyone.

“The whole point of the luggage delivery is to make it easier for everyone,” one person wrote.

Cruise industry experts projected a worldwide increase in the number of people taking to the ocean this year — breaking last year’s record, The Associated Press reported several months ago.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In an April report released by the Cruise Lines International Association, an estimated 38.3 million people were projected to travel on ships this year — a number that’s 4% higher than last year’s 37.2 million record-breaking number of passengers.

Source