A Journey Through Time and Design: Agoda Unveils Asia’s Architectural Marvels

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has released a list of Asia’s most beautiful and unique buildings in celebration of World Architecture Day on October 6. These architectural landmarks offer travelers a direct insight into the history and culture of their holiday destinations, providing a unique perspective on the traditions and values that shaped them.

Visiting these sites allows travelers to connect with a destination on a deeper level, capturing memorable photographs and appreciating architecture as an art form. Asia, with its diverse cultural heritage, is home to numerous striking buildings that are worth exploring.

Here’s Agoda’s curated list of five must-visit architectural marvels across Asia:

1. Hanoi Opera House, Hanoi, Vietnam

Modeled after the Palais Garnier in Paris, the Hanoi Opera House is a stunning example of French colonial architecture. Completed in 1911, it has hosted numerous cultural events and performances, making it a cultural landmark in Vietnam’s capital.

2. Lotus Temple, Delhi, India

The Lotus Temple, designed by architect Fariborz Sahba, is a Bahá’í House of Worship known for its flower-like shape. Completed in 1986, this temple is made of 27 free-standing marble-clad “petals” and has won numerous architectural awards. It symbolizes unity and peace, welcoming people of all faiths to admire its serene beauty.

3. Kinkaku-ji, Kyoto, Japan

Also known as the Golden Pavilion, Kinkaku-ji is a Zen Buddhist temple whose top two floors are completely covered in gold leaf. Its history dates back to 1397, and it reflects the Muromachi period’s architectural style. The temple is surrounded by beautiful gardens and a tranquil pond, offering a glimpse into Japan’s rich cultural past.

4. Pagaruyung Palace, West Sumatra, Indonesia

This traditional Minangkabau palace is a stunning example of vernacular architecture with its distinctive curved roof. Rebuilt in 1976 after a fire, the palace serves as a cultural museum showcasing the history and customs of the Minangkabau people, making it a fascinating destination for cultural enthusiasts.

5. Mahanakhon Cube, Bangkok, Thailand

The Mahanakhon Cube is a striking modern skyscraper known for its pixelated design. Standing at 314 meters, it was Thailand’s tallest building upon completion in 2016. Its unique architecture and skywalk offer panoramic views of Bangkok, blending contemporary design with urban exploration.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Exploring Asia’s architectural wonders is like flipping through a living history book, where each building tells a unique story. From Kyoto’s historic Kinkaku-ji to Bangkok’s sleek Mahanakhon Cube, Agoda is thrilled to help travelers discover these incredible destinations with great deals, making it easier than ever to embark on an architectural adventure.”

