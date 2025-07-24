A LAGOON OF DISCOVERY: FAMILY ESCAPES AT THE LAGUNA, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT & SPA, NUSA DUA, BALI

BALI, Indonesia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Framed by lush tropical gardens and the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua, The Laguna Bali, invites families to discover an inspiring blend of adventure, culture, and timeless coastal elegance. Set within one of the island’s most captivating destinations, this Bali luxury resort offers curated experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable, whether for first-time explorers or returning guests seeking new depths of connection.



Make a splash straight from your room at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bali. Unwind and reconnect with your loved ones in our family-friendly Lagoon Access Suites, where every moment leads to the pool.

“Bali has a unique way of bringing families closer. At The Laguna Bali, we aim to make every moment feel warm and meaningful—where children, parents, and grandparents can share quality time together while deepening their appreciation for local culture through our Indigenous Bali program. This is the kind of experience we strive to share with every guest,” says Lucia Liu, General Manager, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali.

Where Every Generation Discovers Bali

Designed for multigenerational travelers and young adventurers alike, the resort’s signature experiences draw inspiration from the Indigenous Bali series. This celebration of local traditions is thoughtfully woven into immersive family activities, offering guests a rare opportunity to engage with the island’s rich cultural heritage. Children and adults alike can try their hand at the sacred art of Lontar inscription, learn traditional cooking techniques during the Epicurean Journey and begin the day with a guided visit to the vibrant Kedonganan fish market.

On the property, families can enjoy active moments together with beach volleyball, explore nearby coastal paths on bicycles, or take a leisurely stroll to the dramatic Water Blow site. These enriching activities help highlight why Nusa Dua remains one of the most beloved places to visit in Indonesia for luxury-minded travelers seeking authentic island experiences.

Seven Sparkling Lagoons, Countless Memories

The heart of the resort lies in its seven shimmering lagoons, each offering a tranquil setting for relaxation and connection. From the expansive saltwater pool to the dedicated children’s area designed for carefree splashing, these aquatic sanctuaries offer something for every member of the family.

For guests seeking a deeper connection with their surroundings, the Lagoon Access Rooms offer a truly unique experience. These thoughtfully appointed accommodations, available in Deluxe Lagoon Access, Studio Lagoon Access, and Lagoon Access Suite categories, allow guests to step directly from their private terrace into the inviting waters of the lagoon. This effortless access adds a sense of play and discovery to every moment, creating joyful memories that linger long after the journey ends.

A Stay Designed Around Togetherness

Whether traveling with young children or gathering with loved ones across generations, each guestroom and suite is designed with flexibility, comfort, and family in mind. The Lagoon Access Rooms in particular provide an added layer of spontaneity and delight, blending indoor elegance with the gentle rhythm of outdoor living.

From cultural enrichment to water-bound fun, The Laguna Bali redefines the Bali vacation with a spirit of timeless discovery, an illuminating retreat in one of the most iconic Nusa Dua resort Bali destinations.

For more information, visit www.thelagunabali.com.

