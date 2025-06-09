Across the Pacific: Palauan Voyagers Renew Austronesian Bonds in Taitung

TAITUNG, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Taitung County Government invited the Palauan-led multinational crew of the traditional sailing canoe Alingano Maisu, which brought together sailors from across the greater Micronesia region and Taiwan. The crew has recently completed a remarkable cultural voyage from Palau to Taitung, Taiwan, as part of a broader Austronesian exchange. With their return voyage now underway, the journey served not only as a reaffirmation of shared heritage but also as a fresh chapter in the living story of oceanic kinship.



The Taitung County Goverment invited the sailors to enjoy the farewell party in ITA TAIWAN INDIGENOUS CULTURAL RESORT , Taiwan

The crew was welcomed with a traditional ceremony led by the Dulan Youth Group, featuring ceremonial chants and protective dance performances—an expression of ancestral ties and mutual respect among Austronesian peoples. At the Taitung County Government Hall, a Voyaging Culture Sharing Forum was held, where the navigators shared their experiences crossing the Pacific and their traditional knowledge of celestial navigation. In return, local boatbuilders engaged in dialogue, sharing insights into their own seafaring culture and strengthening a shared reverence for the ocean.

During their stay, the guest voyagers visited several Indigenous communities along Taiwan’s eastern coast. In the Amis community of Duli, they took part in hands-on workshops exploring traditional cigarette rolling, fishing techniques, and even rice wine brewing—experiences that offered a deeper appreciation of Indigenous craftsmanship and knowledge passed down through generations.

The journey also included a scenic ride on the antique “Breezy Blue” express train, which hugs the coastline between Taitung and Jinlun. This allowed the visitors to soak in the spectacular sea-and-sky vistas, through open windows, and gain further insight into the region’s history and lifestyle.

Cultural exchange extended to the table as well. Besides enjoying meticulously prepared Indigenous meals, the crew also experienced Taiwan’s signature hotpot culture. Sitting around the steaming pot, guests and hosts shared stories, laughter, and flavors—reminding all that food is one of the most powerful ways to build bridges between islands.

Local Amis hosts presented the voyagers with betel nuts, hand-carved wooden badges, and even ukuleles—symbols of friendship and cultural pride.

The crew also participated in the opening of the Kavulungan Cultural Park, a major cultural event celebrating the traditions of the Paiwan people. The visit concluded with a joyful farewell banquet filled with music, dance, and heartfelt connection—bringing the entire journey full circle.

Through this voyage centered on voyaging culture, traditional maritime skills were not only honored but reawakened. As the Palauan canoe sets sail homeward, the enduring spirit of Austronesian solidarity continues to ripple across the Pacific, reminding us all of the powerful stories carried by wind, waves, and kinship.

