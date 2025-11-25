AFL player turned tech millionaire Brad Moran set to auction epic Gold Coast mansion

One of the most ambitious homes ever built in Australia is set to go under the hammer this week, with former AFL player turned tech millioniare Brad Moran to auction his extravagant 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom mega mansion in the Gold Coast hinterland.

The arrival courtyard has 75,000 hand-laid cobblestones and a garden wall.

The Estate is scheduled to be auctioned on November 28 after a five-week global campaign led by Kollosche agents Michael Kollosche and Jamie Harrison.

The property is listed without a price guide but, as Moran revealed to The Australian Financial Review, the renovation cost upwards of $20 million.

The main living area is centred around a stone fireplace.

Mr Kollosche said The Estate stood among the most significant private homes ever offered to the Queensland market.

“This is not just a home, it’s an architectural statement of precision and passion,” Mr Kollosche.

The master retreat has a retractable ceiling.

“The owner’s meticulous eye for detail and commitment to excellence are unmatched.

“Every element has been executed to perfection, creating a residence that sets a new benchmark for luxury living in Queensland.

The luxurious master retreat ensuite.

“It’s a property you need to walk through to fully appreciate.”

Positioned on an elevated 8,888 square metre block with coastline and skyline views, Moran and his wife Alicia purchased the property for $7 million in 2021.

Former AFL player Brad Moran paid $7 million for the property in 2021.

That same year, Moran, 39, sold his retail media platform CitrusAd to French advertising giant Publicis Groupe for a reported $205 million.

It held the suburb record until June this year following the $7.75 million sale of a high-end four-bedroom home, known as the James Bond house, at 453 The Panorama.

The couple, who share three children, spent four years transforming the property into the ultimate family home.

Comprising 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 13 car spaces, the 1,900 square metre main residence spans living, entertaining and wellness wings across three levels.

The home's whisky bar has marble and bronze finishes.

The Estate, located 15 minutes from Broadbeach and 25 minutes from Gold Coast Airport, also has three self-contained guest houses.

Action-packed features include an outdoor fun park with a 110-metre go-kart track, a golf driving range, and a basketball court, all connected by a golf-buggy track.

Amazing views from the basketball court.

“When I first bought the property, it had scale but lacked cohesion and elements that I would consider modern day ultra luxury,” Mr Moran said.

“I lived in it to understand how it moved and breathed, what I liked, didn’t, and how I would improve it.

The house features curved architectural rooflines, full-height glass and tundra-grey limestone.

“What began as a renovation became a complete rebuild, I wanted to push every boundary of what was possible.”

Making a grand impression on arrival, the property’s circular driveway entrance features 75,000 hand-laid cobblestones.

A central fountain is finished in 24-carat-gold mosaics.

A central fountain representing the five elements is finished in 24-carat-gold mosaics and landscaped gardens include fish ponds.

Beyond the glass facade and statement 10-metre-high pivot door, the home features living, dining and kitchen areas designed to capture the skyline and ocean views.

The kitchen has Calacatta Viola stone, a copper range hood and premium appliances.

The main living area has a stone fireplace and takes in views over the pool, hinterland and city.

The show-stopping kitchen has luxury Calacatta Viola marble stone and a sculptural copper range hood.

The formal dining room seats 12.

For wine connoisseurs,the formal dining room has a wine display.

A tasting room is designed as a relaxed space with two dry-aged fridges, a stone table and bar to enjoy grazing platters and drinks with friends.

The tasting room has two dry-aged fridges.

Built with family life and large-scale entertaining in mind, the home has a Manhattan-inspired whisky bar and dining that opens to a vast terrace with panoramic city views.

There is also a 16-seat cinema with a candy bar and a poker room with sound insulation, cigar ventilation and built-in screens.

The 16-seat cinema has a 300-inch screen.

In the main residence, living areas lead out to an infinity-edge pool finished in gold mosaics.

The master retreat has a six-metre retractable ceiling, a fireplace, a kitchenette and private balconies.

The extravagant master retreat has a fireplace, kitchenette and private balconies.

The retreat also has dual dressing rooms with built-in cabinetry and a luxurious ensuite with a sculptural bath, Bisazza mosaics, dual showers and marble finishes.

There is a wellness hub, complete with a gym, a yoga studio, a sauna, a steam room, and dual hydrotherapy pools.

The wellness hub.

Even the garage is pure luxury.

The glass-fronted nine-car gallery has 52 spotlights, LED logo screens, epoxy flooring and integrated climate control.

The gallery-style garage.

There’s also a race-simulator room with a hydraulic motion system.

Moran, who played for North Melbourne and Adelaide before launching a career as a tech entrepreneur, retired from professional sport at 24.

The expansive gallery foyer.

He said transforming The Estate was “never about luxury for its own sake”.

“Every space had to have its own unique experience, something worth talking about, whether it’s architecture, technology, materials or just enjoying the view,” he said.

The infinity edge pool.

The property, at 160 Tallai Road, Tallai, is scheduled for private auction on November 28.

According to Cotality, the median house value in Tallai is $1.85 million.

