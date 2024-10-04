Agilent and National University of Singapore Launch Center of Excellence in Cell Metabolism to Improve Population Health

Center will enable targeted and untargeted metabolic profiling for population-based large-scale cohorts across translational research

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a new strategic partnership with National University of Singapore (NUS), acting through the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine), to establish the NUS-Agilent Center of Excellence (CoE) in Cell Metabolism, a scientific collaboration to advance cardiovascular and metabolic disease translational research over the next four years.



(from left) Dr Vimala Sreenivasan, Regional Associate Vice President of Sales at Agilent, Chow Woai Sheng, Singapore General Manager and Vice President of Global Instrument Manufacturing at Agilent, Professor Roger Foo, Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Professor in Medicine, Corresponding Principal Investigator of Project RESET, Vice-Dean (Research) and Director of the Cardiovascular Metabolic Disease Translational Research Programme at NUS Medicine, and Associate Professor Choi Hyung Won, Principal Investigator, Cardiovascular-Metabolic Disease Translational Research Programme at NUS Medicine.

Metabolism is an increasingly important field of study to identify cardio-liver-metabolic biomarkers to prevent cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and stroke. In Singapore, on average, 34 people have heart attacks daily[1] and 25% are clinically silent[2]. Research advancements in this area can help discover meaningful clinical interventions for asymptomatic individuals to improve population health.

As part of the collaboration, Agilent is providing its game-changing xCELLigence, Seahorse XF and BioTek technologies to support targeted and untargeted metabolic profiling for large-scale population-based cohorts across translational research. The CoE is part of Project RESET, a five-year government-funded research initiative focused on developing new early detection methods for cardiovascular diseases and elevating Singapore’s global prominence in precision medicine.

“We are at the forefront of a transformative era in healthcare, where rapidly evolving technologies are revolutionising our approach to the age-old challenge of altered metabolism. As the common thread linking all chronic diseases, addressing metabolism would be paramount for advancing not just cardiovascular disease but global health. Agilent’s cutting-edge technologies will play a pivotal role in unravelling the complex mechanisms behind metabolic dysfunction, paving the way for new treatment targets and biomarkers. With leading technology companies such as Agilent coming onboard Project RESET at NUS Medicine, we can unlock new discoveries and innovations that will undoubtedly advance cardiovascular metabolic health in Singapore, Asia and beyond,” said Professor Roger Foo, Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Professor in Medicine, Corresponding Principal Investigator of Project RESET, Vice-Dean (Research) and Director of the Cardiovascular Metabolic Disease Translational Research Programme at NUS Medicine.

Chow Woai Sheng, Singapore General Manager and Vice President of Global Instrument Manufacturing at Agilent, commented on this collaboration, “The proven xCELLigence and Seahorse XF technologies are world-leading, high-performing cell analysis solutions designed to advance our knowledge of biology at its most fundamental level to improve the quality of life. Over the last 24 years in Singapore, Agilent has been a trusted partner to NUS, built on a strong track record of delivery performance, best-in-class scientific technology, and service excellence. Agilent is proud to contribute to Singapore’s ambitious plan to transform care for a healthier nation.”

The integrated use of Agilent’s metabolic and cellular phenotyping platforms will provide a world-class multimodal workflow solution to study cells at unrivalled speed and scale. The NUS-Agilent CoE also supports the Cardiovascular Metabolic Disease Translational Research Programme (CVMD-TRP) and Preclinical Platform for Development of Therapeutics for Heart Failure (PREVENT-HF) at NUS Medicine to accelerate the discovery of novel insights into the complex mechanisms of heart disease.

About National University of Singapore (NUS)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 16 colleges, faculties and schools across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established more than 20 NUS Overseas Colleges entrepreneurial hubs around the world. Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, research centres of excellence, corporate labs and more than 30 university-level research institutes focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity. For more information on NUS, please visit http://www.nus.edu.sg/

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

